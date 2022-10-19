HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services, today announced results for the third quarter which ended September 10, 2022.

Third Quarter Review

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $172.2 million compared to $123.2 million for the same quarter of 2021, an increase of 39.8%.

Overall operating margin during the quarter increased by $12.3 million or 31.6%, driven by growth in our Environmental Services segment and both growth and improved profitability in our Oil Business segment, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Our third quarter corporate SG&A expense was $18.6 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $14.4 million, or 11.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income for the third quarter was $23.2 million compared to net income of $18.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Basic earnings per share were $0.98 compared $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $106.7 million during the quarter compared to $72.3 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The 47.5% increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in demand for our services compared to the prior year quarter and by revenue from acquisitions. We experienced revenue increases across all service lines in the segment when compared to the third quarter of 2021. The revenue increases were driven by improvement in both price and volume in all service lines. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $24.8 million, or 23.2% of revenue, compared to $17.3 million, or 23.9% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in operating margin percentage was mainly driven by higher transportation costs caused by extraordinarily high inflation and increased equipment rental costs.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "While our operating margin percentage was down slightly compared to last year, we are pleased that we were able to improve our operating margin percentage incrementally compared to the second quarter. The improvement was primarily the result of price actions initiated during the latter portion of the second quarter. While we face ongoing inflationary pressure in various parts of our Environmental Services segment, we continue to fight to preserve and improve our operating margin while consistently growing our revenue."

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection and re-refining activities, as well as sales of recycled fuel oil. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Oil Business revenue was a record high for a 12-week quarter at $65.5 million, an increase of $14.7 million, or 28.9%, compared to $50.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. An increase in base oil prices was the main driver of the increase in revenue. Oil Business segment operating margin decreased to 40.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a record high of 42.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The lower operating margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to an increase in transportation related expenses, increased downtime at the re-refinery and other inflationary pressures across the segment which offset an improvement in the spread between the netback (sales price net of freight impact) on our base oil sales and the price paid/charged to our customers for the removal of their used oil.

Recatto commented, "We continued to manage the spreads in our Oil Business effectively, which allowed us to take advantage of high base oil prices during the quarter. Despite inflationary pressure in various areas, we were able to deliver an operating margin in excess of 40% for the second consecutive quarter for the first time in our history."

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services to vehicle maintenance businesses, manufacturers and other industrial businesses, as well as utilities and governmental entities. Our service programs include parts cleaning, regulated containerized and bulk waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, emergency and spill response, industrial and field services, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Through our used oil re-refining program, during fiscal 2021, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2021 we recycled approximately 3.9 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2021 we recycled 2 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.5 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2021 we collected 21 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2021 we treated approximately 49 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and operates through 105 branch and industrial services locations serving approximately 103,000 customer locations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday October 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a brief presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results. Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, https://crystal-clean.com/investor-relations/, and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440-4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

The Company uses its website to make information available to investors and the public at www.crystal-clean.com.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 10,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,714

 

 

$

56,269

 

Accounts receivable - net

 

 

118,716

 

 

 

62,513

 

Inventory - net

 

 

42,470

 

 

 

29,536

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

1,125

 

 

 

1,125

 

Other current assets

 

 

15,033

 

 

 

6,773

 

Total current assets

 

 

203,058

 

 

 

156,216

 

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

 

233,039

 

 

 

166,301

 

Right of use assets

 

 

117,430

 

 

 

83,865

 

Equipment at customers - net

 

 

26,010

 

 

 

24,146

 

Software and intangible assets - net

 

 

43,352

 

 

 

45,949

 

Goodwill

 

 

133,126

 

 

 

49,695

 

Investments at fair value

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

 

692

 

Total assets

 

$

759,015

 

 

$

526,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

56,753

 

 

$

36,179

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

 

26,709

 

 

 

20,146

 

Contract liabilities - net

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

2,094

 

Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits

 

 

11,926

 

 

 

8,980

 

Taxes payable

 

 

17,320

 

 

 

8,474

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

13,154

 

 

 

9,476

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

99,324

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

227,823

 

 

 

85,349

 

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

93,952

 

 

 

65,041

 

Other long term liabilities

 

 

828

 

 

 

473

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

2,819

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

34,467

 

 

 

31,126

 

Total liabilities

 

$

357,070

 

 

$

184,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,595,968 and 23,473,931 shares issued and outstanding at September 10, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively

 

$

236

 

 

$

235

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

207,704

 

 

 

204,920

 

Retained earnings

 

 

194,253

 

 

 

137,067

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(166

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

401,945

 

 

 

342,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

759,015

 

 

$

526,864

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

 

 

 

September 10,
2022

 

September 11,
2021

 

September 10,
2022

 

September 11,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

90,084

 

 

$

59,737

 

 

$

234,575

 

$

177,469

 

 

Product revenues

 

 

75,676

 

 

 

57,713

 

 

 

214,948

 

 

151,529

 

 

Rental income

 

 

6,459

 

 

 

5,725

 

 

 

18,710

 

 

16,836

 

Total revenues

 

$

172,219

 

 

$

123,175

 

 

$

468,233

 

$

345,834

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

$

114,147

 

 

$

79,486

 

 

$

320,684

 

$

234,584

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

17,086

 

 

 

13,294

 

 

 

45,846

 

 

38,522

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,262

 

 

 

5,767

 

 

 

21,546

 

 

15,168

 

 

Other (income) expense - net

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(230

)

 

 

462

 

 

(669

)

Operating income

 

 

33,053

 

 

 

24,858

 

 

 

79,695

 

 

58,229

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

885

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

1,358

 

 

707

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

32,168

 

 

 

24,652

 

 

 

78,337

 

 

57,522

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

8,967

 

 

 

6,144

 

 

 

21,151

 

 

14,697

 

Net income

 

$

23,201

 

 

$

18,508

 

 

$

57,186

 

$

42,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share: basic

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.43

 

$

1.83

 

Net income per share: diluted

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

2.42

 

$

1.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic

 

 

23,592

 

 

 

23,431

 

 

 

23,519

 

 

23,403

 

Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted

 

 

23,674

 

 

 

23,570

 

 

 

23,651

 

 

23,548

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Third Quarter Ended,

September 10, 2022

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

87,530

 

$

2,554

 

$

 

 

$

90,084

 

 

Product revenues

 

 

12,703

 

 

62,973

 

 

 

 

 

75,676

 

 

Rental income

 

 

6,445

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

6,459

 

Total revenues

 

$

106,678

 

$

65,541

 

$

 

 

$

172,219

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

77,559

 

 

36,588

 

 

 

 

 

114,147

 

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,367

 

 

2,338

 

 

 

 

 

6,705

 

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

24,752

 

$

26,615

 

$

 

 

$

51,367

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,086

 

 

 

17,086

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,557

 

 

 

1,557

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,643

 

 

$

18,643

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(329

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,053

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

885

 

 

 

885

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

32,168

 

Third Quarter Ended,

September 11, 2021

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

56,887

 

$

2,850

 

$

 

 

$

59,737

 

 

Product revenues

 

 

9,727

 

 

47,986

 

 

 

 

 

57,713

 

 

Rental income

 

 

5,725

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,725

 

Total revenues

 

$

72,339

 

$

50,836

 

$

 

 

$

123,175

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

52,598

 

 

26,888

 

 

 

 

 

79,486

 

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,482

 

 

2,175

 

 

 

 

 

4,657

 

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

17,259

 

$

21,773

 

$

 

 

$

39,032

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,294

 

 

 

13,294

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,110

 

 

 

1,110

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,404

 

 

$

14,404

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(230

)

 

 

(230

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,858

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

206

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,652

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

September 10, 2022

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

226,809

 

$

7,766

 

$

 

$

234,575

 

Product revenues

 

 

37,726

 

 

177,222

 

 

 

 

214,948

 

Rental income

 

 

18,673

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

18,710

Total revenues

 

$

283,208

 

$

185,025

 

$

 

$

468,233

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

214,091

 

 

106,593

 

 

 

 

320,684

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

10,448

 

 

6,547

 

 

 

 

16,995

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

58,669

 

$

71,885

 

$

 

$

130,554

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,846

 

 

45,846

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,551

 

 

4,551

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

50,397

 

$

50,397

Other expense - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

462

 

 

462

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,695

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,358

 

 

1,358

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

78,337

First Three Quarters Ended,

September 11, 2021

(thousands)

 

Environmental

Services

 

Oil Business

 

Corporate and

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

166,593

 

$

10,876

 

$

 

 

$

177,469

 

Product revenues

 

 

31,100

 

 

120,429

 

 

 

 

 

151,529

 

Rental income

 

 

16,818

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

16,836

 

Total revenues

 

$

214,511

 

$

131,323

 

$

 

 

$

345,834

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs

 

 

155,596

 

 

78,988

 

 

 

 

 

234,584

 

Operating depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,490

 

 

5,233

 

 

 

 

 

11,723

 

Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

$

52,425

 

$

47,102

 

$

 

 

$

99,527

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,522

 

 

 

38,522

 

Depreciation and amortization from SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,445

 

 

 

3,445

 

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

$

41,967

 

 

$

41,967

 

Other (income) - net

 

 

 

 

 

 

(669

)

 

 

(669

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

58,229

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

707

 

 

 

707

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

57,522

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

(thousands)

 

September 10,
2022

 

September 11,
2021

 

September 10,
2022

 

September 11,
2021

Net income

 

$

23,201

 

$

18,508

 

$

57,186

 

$

42,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – net

 

 

885

 

 

206

 

 

1,358

 

 

707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

8,967

 

 

6,144

 

 

21,151

 

 

14,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,262

 

 

5,767

 

 

21,546

 

 

15,168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (a)

 

$

41,315

 

$

30,625

 

$

101,241

 

$

73,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash compensation (b)

 

 

1,381

 

 

1,035

 

 

4,166

 

 

3,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of re-refinery assets (c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs associated with business acquisitions (d)

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for civil action settlement (e)

 

 

350

 

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance costs (f)

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (g)

 

$

43,475

 

$

31,660

 

$

108,965

 

$

77,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

 

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and

 

 

 

 

 

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

 

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement.

 

 

(b)

Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A.

 

 

(c)

Loss on disposal of assets related to our re-refinery operations.

 

 

(d)

Acquisition costs associated with the Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. business acquisition which are recorded in SG&A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(e)

Civil action settlement accrual recorded in SG&A.

 

 

(f)

Costs associated with employee separations related to the Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. business acquisition which are recorded in SG&A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(g)

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share provide investors and management useful information about the earnings impact from certain non-routine items for the third quarter and first three quarters of 2022 compared to the third quarter and first three quarters of 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of our Net Earnings (loss) and Net Earnings (loss) Per Share Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to our Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Earnings (loss) Per Share

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended,

 

First Three Quarters Ended,

 

 

September 10, 2022

 

September 11, 2021

 

September 10, 2022

 

September 11, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net earnings

 

$

23,201

 

 

$

18,508

 

$

57,186

 

 

$

42,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of re-refinery assets (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

Tax effect on disposal loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(316

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs associated with business acquisitions (b)

 

 

73

 

 

 

 

 

908

 

 

 

Tax effect on business acquisitions costs

 

 

(20

)

 

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for civil action settlement (c)

 

 

350

 

 

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

Tax effect on provision for settlement

 

 

(96

)

 

 

 

 

(291

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance costs (d)

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax effect on severance costs

 

 

(98

)

 

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings

 

$

23,766

 

 

$

18,508

 

$

59,803

 

 

$

42,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.98

 

 

$

0.79

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of re-refinery assets per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Tax effect on loss on disposal per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs associated with business acquisitions per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

Tax effect on costs associated with business acquisitions per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for civil action settlement per share

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Tax effect on provision for civil action settlement per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance costs per share

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

Tax effect on severance costs per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.79

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Loss on disposal of assets related to our re-refinery operations.

(b) Acquisition costs associated with the Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. business acquisition which are recorded in SG&A.

(c) Civil action settlement accrual recorded in SG&A.

(d) Costs associated with employee separations related to the Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. business acquisition which are recorded in SG&A

 

