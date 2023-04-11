CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2023--
Hexagon US Federal is involved in shaping a first-of-its kind Digital Defense Summit for U.S. Government and global attendees from federal civilian, defense, intelligence organizations, and industry partners and customers. The four-day event will take place during the HxGN Live Global 2023 digital reality conference, from June 12 - 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.
During the Digital Defense Summit, attendees will learn about challenges and emerging trends in defense, intelligence, and homeland security missions, and the use of Hexagon technologies to form solutions. Topics will include: accelerating geospatial data collection through AI/ML techniques; establishing resilience across C5ISR platforms; and tools and techniques for improving situational awareness.
“At our recent Open House, we got fantastic feedback from our federal government customers on our wide range of solutions, including our All-Hazards approach, asset management, APNT, cyber services, geospatial solutions, reality capture products, and more,” said Tammer Olibah, CEO and President of Hexagon US Federal. “It was just a small glimpse of what Hexagon has to offer, so I want to invite everyone to join us for our HxGN Live Global Digital Defense Summit, which is specifically tailored to our federal, DoD, and IC audiences.”
HxGN Live Global 2023 provides attendees the opportunity to see first-hand how Hexagon technology empowers customers to create and manage real-world systems with the latest sensor, software, and autonomous technologies. Attendees also have the opportunity to hear inspiring keynotes, attend insightful sessions, and build new relationships through in-person networking.
Registration is now open for HxGN Live Global 2023. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3JmUZio.
About Hexagon
Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.
Hexagon US Federal provides world-class technology and professional services for C4ISR, installation security, GIS, and cyber security. Dedicated to the delivery of Hexagon technology and services to the US Federal government, including defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations, we build unique solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, manage, operate, and protect.
Learn more at hexagonusfederal.com and follow us at @HexagonFederal
