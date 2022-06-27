CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2022--
Hexagon US Federal announces today that it has been selected by U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center (USASMDC-TC) for a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to explore space-based satellite systems and advanced sensor technology to enhance U.S. Army systems and missions.
Through the CRADA, Hexagon US Federal and USASMDC-TC will establish a joint team to research and prototype airborne and space system paths to collect 3D high resolution Single Photon LiDAR (SPL) imagery in support of Army mission requirements. The resulting technology will offer first-of-its-kind, worldwide target acquisition-quality resolution, points, and area collection with near-real-time on-board processing.
“Hexagon US Federal is pleased to partner with the U.S. Army to advance our state-of-the-art Single Photon LiDAR sensors in support of their missions,” said Tammer Olibah, CEO and President of Hexagon US Federal. “Through this partnership, we will gain valuable insights that will result in improved technologies for enabling safer and more effective mission execution.”
Airborne and Space-Based LiDAR and ground systems are necessary to provide a real time, high resolution, precise geo-locational accuracy, 3D target image collection and processing supporting long-range fires systems. During this CRADA effort, the team will demonstrate rapid fielding, increased access, and responsiveness to tactical space needs.
About Hexagon
Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.
Hexagon US Federal provides world-class technology and professional services for C4ISR, installation security, GIS, and cyber security. Dedicated to the delivery of Hexagon technology and services to the US Federal government, including defense, intelligence, and civilian organizations, we build unique solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, manage, operate, and protect.
Learn more at hexagonusfederal.com and follow us at @HexagonFederal.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005095/en/
CONTACT: Beka Wueste
Hexagon US Federal
rebecca.wueste@hexagonusfederal.com
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SECURITY SATELLITE MILITARY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT SOFTWARE WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DEFENSE
SOURCE: Hexagon US Federal
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/27/2022 08:40 AM/DISC: 06/27/2022 08:40 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005095/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.