Hey Jane, the leading virtual clinic offering telemedicine abortion care, is now the first in its space to accept insurance — a huge step towards expanding access to this crucial health care. With the launch of multiple insurance providers, Hey Jane is actively working to expand coverage further to support the more than half of abortion patients who said having to raise funds delayed their care.
“Since launch, we’ve helped more than 25,000 patients get the care they need,” said Gaby Santana, Chief Revenue Officer at Hey Jane. “But we also know there’s a lot more to be done to truly expand access. When you look at the sweeping restrictions in our post-Roe world, it’s become evident that patients need as many choices as possible, and affordability is paramount. Hey Jane is actively working to expand the capacity of the entire abortion ecosystem and insurance is just the beginning.”
Medication abortion via mail is the most viable form of access for most of the country in the post-Roe world, and Hey Jane is leading the way to provide its innovative Complete Care model (combining emotional support and online community with a strong clinical core) to as many people as possible through its insurance partnerships with companies like Sana Benefits.
“Sana’s mission is to make quality health care understandable, accessible and affordable,” said Will Young, co-founder and CEO of Sana Benefits. “In abortion care, as in so many other areas of health care, we believe expanding telehealth’s role is a huge lever for achieving all three of those arms.”
Hey Jane is also committed to making abortion more financially accessible beyond insurance. The telemedicine clinic continues to partner with abortion funds across the country for those who are unable to use insurance or are required to travel for care, and has also begun the application process for Medicaid in the states in which it operates. The expansion goes beyond financial, with the company launching in a number of new states in 2023. Most recently, Hey Jane began offering its services in Maryland.
“We stand firm in our belief that abortion care should be available to everyone,” said Kiki Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Hey Jane. “And we won’t stop doing everything we can to make sure patients can get the care they need, when they need it.”
About Hey Jane:
Hey Jane is healthcare, on your own terms. As the most-trusted virtual clinic offering telemedicine abortion care, we’re proudly putting the power back in people’s hands by providing care that’s private, safe, supportive, accessible, and convenient—for less than the average in-clinic cost of a medication abortion. Our innovative Complete Care model utilizes technology for unparalleled layers of support: medical, emotional, and social. Hey Jane currently operates in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.
