Nickelodeon is bringing back Face, its beloved ‘90s Nick Jr. mascot, for a new generation of preschoolers with Face’s Music Party, a brand-new music variety show that combines animation and live action. The interactive series (13 episodes) will feature a reimagined Face (voiced by Cedric Williams, Hunter x Hunter, The Promised Neverland ) as host and VJ, playing modern pop hits and revamped nursery school classics to create the ultimate music party. Face’s Music Party will premiere this summer on Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in the U.S. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Nickelodeon’s annual upfront presentation held at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.
Said Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation: “Face is the OG emoji, and has always embodied positivity, inclusivity and music appreciation, engaging with kids in a uniquely personal way. With Face’s Music Party, Nickelodeon will continue to carry on its legacy of generation-defining entertainment and introduce the iconic Face to a whole new audience of preschoolers.”
Each episode of Face’s Music Party will center around themes--such as friendship, confidence, pirates and transportation--that inform the song playlist and consist of four segments: a kid-friendly music video from popular contemporary artists; remixed sing-alongs of iconic nursery rhymes; exploration time in Face’s music box, where kids can play and learn about an instrument, sound or musical concept; and a high energy dance-along finale, with kid dancers demonstrating moves to viewers at home.
Face first debuted on Nick Jr. on Sept. 5, 1994 and served as the animated host and mascot of Nickelodeon’s preschool programming block for over a decade. A good friend to all preschoolers, Face greeted Nick Jr. viewers daily in interstitials, musical shorts, show intros and bumpers. With endless color changes, funny voices and silly expressions, Face could also appear in almost any location, use props to play dress up and play with other characters on screen. Face’s playful voice and sound effects, such as the signature imitation three-note “brr brr brrr” trumpet, were a mainstay on Nickelodeon until Sept. 10, 2004.
Face’s Music Party is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., in partnership with Jonas and Company, Inc. David Kleiler serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producer Hema Mulchandani and executive producer Jonas Morganstein. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Niki Williams serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.
Nickelodeon, now in its 42 nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
