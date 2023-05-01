DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
The "Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market: Analysis By Patients, By Drugs (Povorcitinib, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab), By Region Size (The US, Europe, Rest of the World) & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market was valued at US$1.46 billion, and is probable to reach US$2.24 billion by 2030.
Hidradenitis Suppurativa, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, is a chronic disorder characterized by swelling, painful lesions in the armpit, groin, anal, and breast regions. It is a painful and long-term skin ailment that causes abscesses and scars.
Patients with this ailment may present with acute abscesses, but it frequently evolves to a chronic state with persistent discomfort, sinus tract fistula formation, and scarring. Disease severity is stratified using the Hurley staging system: Stage I involves abscess formation without sinus tracts or scarring; Stage II involves recurrent abscesses with sinus tracts and scarring; and Stage III involves diffuse or multiple interconnected sinus tracts and abscesses.
The only FDA-approved treatment for HS is AbbVie's anti-TNF antibody Humira (adalimumab). The drug was approved based on results from two pivotal Phase III studies (POINEER I and PIONEER II), in which 633 patients (n=307 in PIONEER I and n=326 in PIONEER 2) with moderate to severe HS were randomized to receive Humira or placebo weekly in addition to daily topical antiseptic.
Technology advanced treatments such as laser surgeries would boost hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market growth in the near future. Furthermore, FDA approvals for drugs delivery and clinical trials are propelling the hidradenitis suppurativa market growth. The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50%, during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|106
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increased Disposable Income
- Rising Cases of Obesity
- Rapid Urbanization
- Increase in Smoking Rates
- Rise in The Incidence Of Skin Diseases
- Rising Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Challenges
- High Cost
- Unmet Medical Needs and Drug Resistance
- Delays in Treatment Completion
Market Trends
- Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Vaccine and Drug Design
- Technological Advancements
- Surging Drug Approvals and Launches
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Region: The report provides insight into the global hidradenitis suppurativa market based on the geographical operations, namely the US, Europe and Rest of the World. The US dominates the hidradenitis suppurativa market because of the surging adoption of newer techniques in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major key players such as Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Incyte Corporation, etc., and well-established healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.
- By Patient: According to the report, the US hidradenitis suppurativa market is segmented into the patients with Stage II and Stage III hidradenitis suppurativa. Obesity, smoking, and a sedentary lifestyle in the US would lead to an increase in Stage II and Stage III hidradenitis suppurativa patients. Additionally, hidradenitis suppurativa has a hereditary component, and those with a family history of the illness are more likely to develop it. The data also shows the total number of treated patients in the US over the anticipated timeframe.
- By Drugs: The report includes expected data for three medications in the US: povorcitinib, bimekizumab, and sonelokimab. Povorcitinib, Bimekizumab, and Sonelokimab are the next drugs being developed by Incyte Corporation, UCB S.A., and Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, through that order, and are slated to launch by 2027, 2024, and 2024, respectively, as studies to treat hidradenitis suppurativa are ongoing. The medications would be used to treat the skin ailment hidradenitis suppurativa. The report also forecasts the number of patients treated for these three medications during the anticipated timeframe.
Companies Mentioned
- Pfizer Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- AbbVie Inc.
- UCB S.A.
- Incyte Corporation
- Novratis AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
- InflaRx N.V.
- Moonlake Immunotherapeutics
- Acelyrin, Inc.
- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inz963
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005325/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/01/2023 04:17 AM/DISC: 05/01/2023 04:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005325/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.