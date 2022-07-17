This photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service shows the International Space Station on March 30, 2022, photographed by the crew of a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking from the station. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles are trying to find new ways to produce huge batches of a type of stem cell that can generate nearly any other type of cell in the body _ and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases. The cells arrived at the space station on a supply ship, on Saturday, July 16, 2022.