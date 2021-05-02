North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.