Student athletes should be free to get paid to endorse local and national businesses that are willing to pay for it, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Miami.
Taking the national debate about outside compensation for college athletes to a new level, Miami lawyer John H. Ruiz is suing on behalf of two Miami students who say they’ve had to turn down endorsement deals because the rules of the Florida High School Athletic Association prohibit them.
Sal Stewart, a senior at Westminster Christian High School in Miami who has caught the eye of Major League Baseball scouts from across the country, and University of Miami football standout Gilbert Frierson are identified in the lawsuit as plaintiffs, but Ruiz has his sights set on making this a class action.
“These are monopolies,” Ruiz said at a news conference Monday announcing the suit, complaining about the athletic associations governing the conduct of high school and college athletes. “We need to challenge them. Times have changed.”
Both Stewart and Frierson say they had to turn down offers by Lifewallet, a health care information service, because the high school sports association rules do not allow athletes to enter into endorsement deals. Frierson was a high school student at the time he turned down the offer, Ruiz said.
A similar ban drew wide criticism and prompted a national debate about compensation for college athletes who earned nothing while their teams, schools and sometimes their coaches raked in millions. New rules put in place in recent years allow college players to sign endorsement deals and profit from their social media accounts.
“I feel like it’s something I’ve worked hard for,” said Stewart, 18. “I feel like I shouldn’t be prohibited from profiting off my image and name.”
