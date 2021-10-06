TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Higher Digital, the leader in digital transformation for higher education, today announced that it has appointed four new experts to its Advisory Board, deepening the impact Higher Digital is making on an international level.
Joining are Alison Allden, OBE, former CEO, Higher Education Statistics Agency; Michael Burgess, Chief Student Experience Officer, Western Sydney University; Liz Dietz, vice president of student strategy and product management, Workday; and Lou Pugliese, former EVP, the University of Maryland Global Campus.
“We’re adding decades of real-world experience to our team. Each new appointee is a well-seasoned veteran in higher education and brings with them a deep level of industry understanding that will help us prepare for growth in different ways than we’ve known before,” said Wayne Bovier, founder and CEO of Higher Digital. “We are adding clout and authority to an already esteemed advisory board and these executives will be critical to the strategic direction of Higher Digital.”
The board will offer strategic guidance to help the company achieve its growth objectives, offer a broader global perspective, and stay at the forefront of digital transformation trends.
“Lou, a former CEO of Blackboard, brings a real understanding of internal decision-making apparatus for financials and investments. Alison has a nuanced understanding of the UK market, where she serves on several boards and has a deep background in data and analytics. Liz brings more than 30 years of experience in designing, building, marketing, and supporting innovative software solutions in the education market; and Michael’s expertise in the Australian market, a leading market for digital transformation and innovation, will inject and strengthen our global DNA,” said Colleen Baker, co-founder and COO of Higher Digital.
The new board members join Chuck Spence, PH.D., Jonathan Kaplan, Saundra Wall Williams, ED.D., Paul Butler, and Kim R. Wells.
About Higher Digital
Higher Digital is a digital transformation company that provides consulting, software, and data benchmarking tools to significantly reduce the time and cost for higher education executives to assess, plan, and measure their technology strategies. Higher Digital is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and has offices in London, UK and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit higher.digital.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005050/en/
CONTACT: Press contact:
Rita Deurdulian
REQ for Higher Digital
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET TRAINING UNIVERSITY
SOURCE: Higher Digital
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005050/en