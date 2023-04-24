The near future was expected to see higher-than-normal temperatures in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley as many fear a quick snowmelt, meteorologists said Monday.
The week began with a high temperature in Fresno of about 83, which was about 5 degrees higher than the historical average, and similar conditions were expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
The highs were also forecast to continue to climb later in the week to about 91 degrees by Wednesday in Fresno.
Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher said the highs could be 10 to 12 degrees higher than normal by the weekend.
The greatest emphasis of forecasters Monday was on the Merced River and Tenaya Creek in Yosemite National Park where flooding is likely around Pohono Bridge, he said.
“(We’re) pretty confident that it’s going to happen especially as we get into Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said. “We’re just monitoring the situation as it unfolds.”
There is a 75 percent to 90% probability for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge to reach 12.5 feet during the first full week of May, the service said.
Flood stage for Merced River is 10 feet and the waterway was expected to reach that level by 11 p.m. Thursday, the service said.
“We’re looking at some short-term high-impact flooding issues,” Bollenbacher said.
That means roadways near the river on the eastern edge of Yosemite National Park will likely flood and become impassible, forecasters warn.
Bollenbacher stressed that flooding was expected to be in the park and not expected to be a flood hazard in the lower parts of the Merced River in places like Planada, which have already been ravaged by water damage.
Forecasters in the region said waterways will be full and fast-moving, and don’t forget cold. They warned that people should stay out of the water.
The heavy melting of snow also brings the potential to bring more water to Tulare Lake, which has seen its basin fill after several weeks of atmospheric rivers.
The Kings, Kaweah and Tule rivers each feed into the lake. Heavy winter rains poured so much water on the Sierra foothills that dam operators at Pine Flat Lake, Lake Kaweah and Lake Success had to make flood control releases.
A significant amount of that water ended up on what is now farmland in the old Tulare Lake bed in Kings and Tulare counties.
