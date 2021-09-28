ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
National Fire & Safety, a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital (“Highview”), today announced the acquisition of Valor Fire Protection, a leading fire and life safety services business serving customers in the larger Austin area.
Co-founded by Nelson Lewis and Johnathon Couch, Valor Fire Protection provides inspection, testing and monitoring, service and repair, and installation for fire protection, life safety and security systems. Valor Fire Protection has a long-track record of providing reliable, high-quality support and products to its customers. Moving forward, co-founders Nelson Lewis and John Couch will continue to lead Valor Fire Protection, working closely with the teams at National Fire & Safety and its Texas subsidiaries, including Texas Fire & Safety and Elite FPS.
“We’ve been incredibly impressed by the team that Nelson & Johnathon have built at Valor Fire Protection,” said Chris Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of National Fire & Safety. “We’re excited to bring them into the fold and to continue to grow our presence in Texas –particularly in the rapidly-growing Austin area, where we believe we have a very bright future. This acquisition marks the latest step in our ongoing effort to team up with strong, founder-led businesses in the fire and safety space and provide them with the resources and expertise they need to take their business to the next level.”
“This is an exciting day for the Valor team,” said Lewis and Couch. “Over the past 25 years, we’ve built our reputation as a company focused on providing outstanding levels of customer service and high-quality products. We have found terrific partners in Chris and the entire National Fire & Safety team, as well as Highview, and look forward to working with them to further scale the business.”
P.J. Gilbert, Managing Director at Highview and Chairman of National Fire & Safety, added, “We remain focused on growing National Fire & Safety’s geographic footprint throughout the U.S. Mountain West and Southwest and expanding our offering with a focus on service, testing, maintenance, and inspection. Our acquisition of Valor reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive set of solutions to our customers for all their fire, security and life safety needs.”
About Valor Fire Protection
Valor Fire Protection is a Veteran-owned company co-founded by Nelson Lewis and Johnathon Couch with many years of experience in the fire, security and low voltage industry. The company is a leading provider of fire sprinklers and alarms, as well as a range of safety services that include residential and commercial monitoring, inspection, and repair of fire systems as well as security system monitoring. Valor works with commercial real estate and multi-family managers, builders, general contractors and homeowners in the larger Austin metro area. For more information, visit https://vfptx.com/.
About National Fire & Safety
National Fire & Safety is a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, backed by Highview Capital. National Fire & Safety’s mission is to deliver safe and reliable fire protection tools by leveraging the local knowledge and expertise of the nation’s most trusted brands. Through its independent subsidiaries Frontier Fire Protection, LLC, Elite FPS, LLC and RCI Systems, Inc., National Fire & Safety is the trusted choice for fire protection and life safety solutions in seven states across the Western U.S. Its subsidiaries collectively service a variety of end markets, including retail, healthcare, education, government, industrial, distribution and residential. For more information on National Fire & Safety, please visit www.natfiresafety.com.
About Highview Capital, LLC
Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.
