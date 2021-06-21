BOSTON (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit Massachusetts in March 2020, the Boston area’s notoriously frustrating traffic dried up as many people started working remotely from home and businesses closed.
Now, it's pretty much back to pre-pandemic levels.
“Traffic, for all intents and purposes, is back to about 2019 levels on most roadways in Massachusetts at this point,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a presentation to the Department of Transportation’s board on Monday, The Boston Globe reported.
Traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike is still “running a little bit lower” than before COVID-19 hit, Gulliver said, particularly closer to Boston. And fewer vehicles are traveling through the tunnels to and from Logan International Airport.
The morning and evening rush hours are still crowded, but Gulliver said they do not last as long as they did before the pandemic.
“I think we’re in for a really major adjustment period that’s going to occur throughout the fall and early winter before things settle,” Gulliver said.
———
HALL OF FAME VACCINATIONS
Basketball fans who have not yet received a coronavirus vaccination have a unique opportunity this week.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield in partnership with Curative is hosting a free vaccine clinic Tuesday, officials announced Monday.
Anyone who gets a first shot Tuesday will get a free ticket to the Hall that can be used when they return for their second dose on July 13.
Because the clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine, anyone age 12 or older is eligible, although minors need parental consent.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will also be welcome.
———
COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHOTS
Bristol Community College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week along with the chance to win $20,000 in scholarships and free classes.
The clinic Tuesday at the Fall River campus is open to eligible community members, especially those considering enrolling in college.
The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine, cleared for use in people ages 12 and older.
The event will also feature chances to win Stop & Shop gift cards and other prizes.
A DJ will provide music and free food and ice cream will be available.
The event is being held in partnership with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, the U.S. Department of Education and the White House’s COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.
Those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic will be able to schedule a second dose. No appointments are necessary, but preregistration is encouraged.