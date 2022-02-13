A hiker who impaled their foot with a tent stake was rescued from the top of a mountain in North Carolina.
Crews were called at 11:50 p.m. Thursday about an injured hiker at the top of Shortoff Mountain in the western part of the state, according to Burke County Search and Rescue.
Two rescuers reached the hiker around 2 a.m. Friday and found the person was “immobile due to an impalement of the foot by a tent stake,” Burke SAR wrote on Facebook.
Rescuers and EMS crews “slowly and safely” helped the hiker down the mountain and got the person out of the woods by 10:30 a.m., officials said.
No other information, including the condition of the hiker, was released as of Sunday, Feb. 13.
Burke County is about 80 miles northwest of Charlotte and 56 miles east of Asheville.
———
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.