RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Even an experienced rescuer of stranded hikers can use a hand now and then.
A New Hampshire man and veteran of the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team needed help on Saturday while descending from Mount Adams. Guy Jubinville, 69, of Moultonborough, slipped on a rock slab. He said it wasn't a hard fall, but enough to suffer a leg injury that wouldn't allow him to walk out on his own.
Volunteers from the rescue team, Randolph Mountain Club, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded and responded and hiked up to carry Jubinville down. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Conservation officers said Jubinville was an extremely experienced hiker and had been a member of the search and rescue team for many years.
“It was difficult for Jubinville to make the call for help as he knows firsthand how much effort goes into a carry out," the officers said in a news release.