Hill+Knowlton Strategies Appoints Brenna Terry as Global Chair of Healthcare

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Brenna Terry as global chair of healthcare, effective September 19. A 20-year veteran of the healthcare communications industry, Terry has served in significant roles as an agency leader and at the world’s largest healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson. She will be responsible for the vision, strategy, client relationships and development of H+K’s healthcare business, and the people who comprise it. Terry will report to global chairman and CEO, AnnaMaria DeSalva, and will join Hill+Knowlton’s Global Leadership Council.
“Healthcare is in a perpetual cycle of growth and transformation, demanding superior communication and stakeholder strategies," said DeSalva. "We are thrilled to appoint Brenna to this critically important role. She deeply understands the scientific, regulatory, and commercial dynamics across the industry; she is a respected agency veteran; and she brings substantial client-side experience. I value her business acumen as well as her global perspective, which will benefit our clients as they continue to solve for the greatest health challenges of our time. Brenna is also passionate about developing culturally diverse and high performing teams. I’m eager to partner with her to unlock our full potential in healthcare.”
Terry joins Hill+Knowlton from Johnson & Johnson, where she most recently served as head of enterprise engagement and communications for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies North America. In this role, she was responsible for planning and implementing an integrated communications strategy and narrative across organizational, executive, and social and digital communications. Prior to this role, Terry led global executive communications and public affairs at Johnson & Johnson corporate headquarters, where she directly supported the former vice chairman of the executive committee who is now CEO, developing and implementing a multi-year engagement program spanning health policy, digital technologies, and sustainability.
Terry has led corporate visibility, issues management, integrated product, and franchise public relations programs for Fortune 500 healthcare companies. Earlier in her career, she worked at leading healthcare public relations companies to rapidly grow business with clients across this sector. As senior vice president at Ogilvy Health & Wellness, Terry led executive and franchise communications for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology, rebranding strategy for ProMedica following its integration with HRC ManorCare, and oversaw major new business wins. She also held positions at Biosector 2, Chandler Chicco Agency, and Porter Novelli.
“I am passionate about advancing global health through the intersection of science, business, and communication, and today there is unprecedented opportunity to do so,” said Terry. “Hill+Knowlton is a powerful platform upon which to get important work done. I’m excited to apply my experience to benefit H+K’s people and clients, and to partner with AnnaMaria who herself has had a significant career as a leader in healthcare communication. She and H+K are committed to eminence in this sector. I’m energized about what we can do together.”
Terry holds bachelor’s degrees in Advertising & Public Relations and Comparative Literature from the Pennsylvania State University, and an MBA, with specializations in Global Business, Marketing and Entrepreneurship, from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
