Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of infrastructure protection solutions, today announced it is recognized in the new Forrester report: “Now Tech: Enterprise Firewalls, Q2 2022.” The report, based on research and analysis, provides an overview on enterprise firewall providers to give security professionals the information they need to choose a solution best suited for their needs.
“Enterprises today are under the constant threat of evolving, sophisticated attacks that require a powerful solution to thwart them,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, Hillstone Networks. “Hillstone Networks firewalls are world renowned for providing the first line of defense against multi-stage, multi-layer attacks, providing high-performance with advanced threat protection and intelligent policy operation.”
According to the Forrester report, enterprise firewalls are used to “enable business in common IT environments, protecting the corporate perimeter, monitoring outbound user activity, and securing branch office connectivity.” The challenge for CISOs and other security professionals is understanding that vendors are diverse, and thus research must be done to ensure a particular solution is the right fit for their organization. “Now Tech: Enterprise Firewalls, Q2 2022” breaks down vendors by size, functionality, geography, and vertical market focus to segment the capabilities of each provider.
With over 23,000 global customers, Hillstone Networks has established a reputation of “security that works.” Its intuitive solutions span SD-WAN, ZTNA, Microsegmentation, CWPP, NDR, as well as XDR. Hillstone Networks has won numerous industry awards including being named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for eight consecutive years and counting.
To access the “Now Tech: Enterprise Firewalls, Q2 2022” report, visit here.
About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks’ proven Infrastructure Protection solutions provide enterprises and service providers with the visibility and intelligence to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against multilayer, multistage cyberthreats. Favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies, Hillstone protects from the edge to cloud with improved total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.
