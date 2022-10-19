SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022--
Hillstone Networks, an innovative and accessible cybersecurity solution provider, today announced that its Hillstone iSource solution has been recognized as “Overall Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) Platform of the Year” in the 6 th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
Hillstone iSource provides extensive visibility across all pertinent threat data from device endpoints, applications, networks, and security devices. The platform delivers comprehensive threat visibility. With the ability to take input from Hillstone's other security product suites, as well as third-party sources, Hillstone XDR provides wide visibility across the enterprise infrastructure. Users can collect and correlate data from any source to detect, triage, investigate, hunt, and respond to threats.
Additionally, Hillstone iSource has rich threat and anomaly detection capabilities. Hillstone utilizes advanced behavioral analysis and AI/ML in conjunction with rule-based approaches to spot common vulnerabilities and exploits while detecting new threats, blocking them before they can do damage. It stops every stage of an attack by detecting indicators of compromise (IOCs) and anomalous behavior, as well as prioritizing triage support with incident scoring.
Hillstone iSource also increases SOC productivity by consolidating policy management and monitoring, investigation, and response across network, endpoint, and cloud environments in a single view. With different visualization options, it improves situation awareness, offering single glance understanding of the security health of the organization with comprehensive reporting.
“We are so pleased to accept this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. iSource embodies our vision of helping our customers ‘see, understand, and act’ on threats. We set out to develop a more efficient security operation that delivers intelligence, simplicity and peace of mind,” said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, Hillstone Networks. “Hillstone iSource reshapes the security landscape by building a more cyber resilient infrastructure protection solution. It can map out the assets you have in place and consolidate previously siloed data from those endpoints to maximize effectiveness. It is malleable and flexible enough to tackle the post-breach era, and provides contextual and application awareness to logging data.”
The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.
“Today’s enterprises deal with a boundless threat attack surface filled with multi-layer and multi-stage threats – and with a threat landscape that is rapidly changing, and new threats and tactics constantly popping up, the most important thing for security solutions is for them to be adaptable,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “iSource represents a ‘breakthrough’ new approach to cybersecurity with powerful security operation efficiency. This platform allows users to comprehensively see by connecting all devices, understand through its Machine Learning-enhanced threat correlation analysis engine, and act using its cyber kill chain methodology. Congratulations to the Hillstone team for their well-deserved 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”
Hillstone iSource’s out-of-the-box configuration and rules are designed to provide immediate value and detect advanced threats. Custom rules and fine-tuning controls are available to adapt the solution to unique characteristics of the corporation. To learn more, read this white paper.
About Hillstone Networks
Hillstone Networks’ innovative and accessible cybersecurity solutions reshape enterprise and service provider security, enabling cyber resilience while lowering TCO. Providing comprehensive visibility, superior intelligence, and rapid protection to see, understand, and act against cyberthreats from edge to cloud, Hillstone is favorably rated by leading analysts and trusted by global companies. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.
About CyberSecurity Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.
