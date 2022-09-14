DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
The "HIPAA Texting and Emailing - Do's and Don'ts" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This lesson will be going into great detail regarding business information technology and how it relates to the HIPAA/HITECH Security Rule and securing PHI in transmission.
Areas covered will be texting, email, encryption, medical messaging, voice data, personal devices, and risk factors.
It will uncover myths versus reality as it relates to this very enigmatic law based on over 1000 risk assessments performed as well as years of experience in dealing directly with the Office of Civil Rights HIPAA auditors.
The speaker has specific experiences from over 18 years of working as an outsourced compliance auditor, and expert witness on multiple HIPAA cases in state law, and thoroughly explain how patients are now able to get cash remedies for wrongful disclosures of private health information.
More importantly, the lesson will show you how to limit those risks by simply taking proactive steps and utilizing best practices.
Don't always believe what you read online about HIPAA, especially as it relates to encryption and IT, there are a lot of groups selling more than is necessarily required.
Why you should Attend:
- Confused about all of the misinformation relating to HIPAA, what you can and can't do? Get those questions FINALLY answered once and for all!
- There is unfortunately a lot of confusion about transmissions of protected health information and what we as business associates and covered entities need to do and what we SHOULD NOT do!
- It is important to understand the new changes going on at Health and Human Services as it relates to enforcement of HIPAA for both covered entities and business associates as it relates to portable devices, texting, emailing, and transmission in general of protected health information (PHI).
- You need to know how to avoid being low-hanging fruit in terms of audit risk as well as being sued by individuals who have had their PHI wrongfully discloses due to bad IT practices.
- The speaker was an expert witness on multiple court cases where a business or medical practice is being sued for not doing its due diligence to minimize risk.
- These days trial attorneys pose a higher risk than the Federal government!
Areas Covered in the Session:
- Updates for 2022
- BYOD
- Policies Regarding Personal Devices
- Portable Devices - Best Practices
- Doctors and Texting
- Practical Solutions
- Business Associates and the increased Burden
- Emailing of PHI
- Texting of PHI
- Federal Audit Process
Who Should Attend:
- Practice Managers
- Any Business Associates who work with Medical Practices or Hospitals (i.e. Billing Companies, Transcription Companies, IT Companies, Answering Services, Home Health, Coders, Attorneys, etc.)
- MDs and other Medical Professionals
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh2n8o
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005625/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH LEGAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/14/2022 11:43 AM/DISC: 09/14/2022 11:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005625/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.