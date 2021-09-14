--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Hire Dynamics:
WHAT:
Hire Dynamics will host a hiring event, HirePalooza, on September 14 and 15, as the busy holiday season approaches, and companies are working to manage a tight labor market. The staffing company, which puts approximately 11,000 people to work a day, aims to fill thousands of positions across its 50 branches in the south.
Hire Dynamics is seeking talent in the following industries: manufacturing, contact centers, office support and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.
Job seekers can book appointments in advance or walk-in or drive-up to the branch. They can use the Hire Dynamics Work4HD app ( click here to learn more and download the app ) to begin the registration process and as a COVID safety precaution. Additional safety measures will be in place including social distancing and contactless transactions.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15
WHERE-Please visit: www.hiredynamics.com
CONTACT: Berry Brady, 703-609-6643, berry@fulltiltconsulting.com.
About Hire Dynamics
Opportunities. Fulfilled. Hire Dynamics is among the top 1% of more than 22,000 staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated’s “Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction” for 12 consecutive years. Founded in 2001 in Atlanta, Hire Dynamics fulfills opportunities by employing some 11,000 people daily at more than 1500 client locations. Through nearly 50 locations across the south and its innovative technology, Hire Dynamics specializes in matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, contact centers, administrative support, and e-commerce/logistics at warehouses and distribution centers. The mission is to be the #1 staffing company you would refer to a friend. Its own employees have voted it a “Best Place to Work” for 13 years in a row. For more information, go to www.hiredynamics.com.
