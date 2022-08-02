NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
HireRight (NYSE: HRT), a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, announced today the release of its latest Global Benchmark Report, titled “The Talent Game,” based on the survey responses of over 2,300 human resources and risk professionals worldwide.
HireRight’s 15 th Annual Benchmark Report provides insights from these professionals, shared between March 1 and March 25, 2022, into the latest trends in background screening, talent acquisition, and remote working around the world. Additionally, the report includes a global overview of some of the data privacy laws impacting employers and their background screening programs in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
Among key global takeaways, the survey found that:
- Businesses anticipate that meeting candidates’ benefits/perks expectations will be a top talent acquisition challenge this year – and for the next three years.
- Companies in EMEA and APAC are more likely to adopt a hybrid/remote work model than those in North America.
- Social media screening is on the rise, with more businesses using it to help mitigate the risks of their hybrid/remote workforces.
- Over three-quarters of respondents ranked “accuracy of results” as one of the most important factors when choosing a screening partner, with speed and cost rounding out the top three.
- More organizations with extended workforces are including their non-employee workers in their background screening programs – in particular, their interns.
Globally, many of HireRight’s survey respondents reported experiencing the same recruitment challenges as in 2021 – an increased time to hire and high resignation rates were among the top three challenges in North America, EMEA, and APAC. Additionally, respondents in each region identified online job boards, referrals, and social media as their most effective recruitment channels in both years.
However, respondents from different regions diverged in their approaches to solving their talent challenges. HireRight’s survey found that while over half of respondents from North America and APAC said their businesses increased their salaries and/or offered additional benefits to help drive recruitment in 2021, respondents from EMEA were most likely to have explored new channels to advertise their vacancies.
“I am delighted to mark 15 years of industry benchmarking research at HireRight with the release of our 15 th Annual Benchmark Report, which follows our Silver Stevie® Award-winning 2021 Global Benchmark Report,” said Guy Abramo, HireRight President and CEO. “This year’s report provides an updated overview of global background screening and recruitment landscapes, allowing employers to benchmark their activities to peers, regionally and internationally, and identify important trends that may influence future business plans and activity.”
For more information and to download HireRight’s 15th Annual Benchmark Report, please visit: www.hireright.com/benchmark15.
About HireRight
HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions, providing comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services. HireRight offers services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2021, HireRight screened over 29 million job applicants, employees, and contractors for its more than 40,000 customers around the globe and processed over 110 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.
