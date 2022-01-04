LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
Hisense, provider of high-performance televisions and appliances, unveils its 2022 lineup featuring Laser TVs, soundbars and a new premium ULED Series lineup with Mini LED options. Hisense is dedicated to delivering high performing and high-quality products that exceed consumers’ expectations. This year Hisense pushes those boundaries even further - in product performance, quality, and innovation - to give consumers even more of what they want: bigger screens; upgraded technologies like ULED and hardware like Mini LED; the latest content platforms and features like Google TV and ATSC 3.0; and premium upgrades like smart home integrations, audio capabilities, and next-generation gaming features, offering an impressive value package in 2022.
“Year after year Hisense continues to grow. Our success stems from an acute focus on one thing: making great products,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “By prioritizing our products above all else - ensuring we’re delivering the best performance to consumers - and putting premium options within people’s reach, we have become a major force within the consumer electronics industry. In 2021 Hisense was the fastest growing among the top five TV brands in North America - specifically with screens in the 50-inches and above category - and celebrated our most award-winning year to date. We are proud to see consumers and experts take notice and look forward to building on the success, bringing consumers even better products in 2022.”
From October 2020 to 2021 Hisense grew U.S. unit sales of TVs 65 inches and above by 41% year on year. This is even more impressive when compared to the TV market as a whole, which experienced 7% growth. The 65 and 75-inch television categories have shown the most rapid growth, and this is exactly where Hisense is succeeding. In 2022, Hisense’s ULED Series will continue to exceed expectations with even more large screen size options in the 75 and 85-inch categories, the introduction of the Google TV platform, and premium technology upgrades like ULED Mini LED options and next-generation gaming features like FreeSync.
U9H Series: The Best of Everything
As the demand for bigger and better TVs continues to grow, picture quality remains a top priority, and some consumers are looking for the best of the best. Hisense’s new premium U9H TV introduces Mini LED to the 2022 lineup, delivering a stunning HDR performance with a bright picture, vivid colors, and excellent contrast. The key to great Mini LED performance is how well the LEDs work together to ensure uniformity and the best possible picture. Hisense’s ULED technology elevates the Mini LED experience by enabling a seamless relationship between hardware and software - enhancing color, contrast, motion, and brightness - giving viewers automatic adjustments in real-time, continuous scene-by-scene modifications, and fine-tuning each frame down to the pixel. The U9H’s upgraded processor delivers faster, smoother performance and responsiveness, while the 120Hz native refresh rate provides a foundation for smooth clarity and motion handling.
The U9H reaches 2,000 nits of peak brightness and features more than 1,280 full-array local dimming zones. The inclusion of Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Vision IQ™ brings incredible highlights, a wide range of colors, astonishing detail and an overall lifelike 4K picture with beautiful depth, detail and realism. In addition to a premium picture, gamers will be pleased with the inclusion of the latest next-gen features that offer a tear-free, stutter-free and low latency HDR gaming experience. Features like auto low latency mode, Game Mode Pro, variable refresh rate, and FreeSync via the ultra-high speed HDMI ports deliver exceptional gaming performance.
The U9H also offers the newly integrated NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner and an upgraded audio package with a unique design featuring embedded speakers in both the top and bottom of the TV for a surround sound experience. eARC, WISA, and a 2.1.2 audio channel configuration take this even further to create a truly immersive audio experience with spatial audio in Dolby Atmos. With its brightness, contrast, gaming and audio features built for the future of TV, the U9H brings the best of the best in every category.
U8H Series: The Best All-Around TV
In 2021, the U8 Series was one of Hisense’s most award-winning TVs as well as the most popular among consumers. This year’s U8H will be even bigger and better with more features and upgrades to solidify the U8 Series as a best-in-class TV. Featuring a Mini LED upgrade paired with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, and its trademark bright picture for a fantastic HDR experience. To meet the growing demand for larger screen sizes, the U8H also has a new 75-inch option for those wanting a stunning picture and equally striking screen size.
With a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness up to 1500 nits, and picture upgrades like IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, state-of-the art picture quality with Dolby IQ™, and HDR10+, the U8H delivers superior brightness and outstanding contrast - taking picture quality to a new level and meeting the demands of consumers looking for a next-level audiovisual experience and latest upgrades. Audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, alongside eARC and WiSA support, create a full surround-sound experience with wireless sound hookup. Next-gen gaming features like ultra-high speed HDMI, auto-low-latency mode, variable refresh rate, Freesync, and our Game Mode Pro setting will make the U8 Series a favorite among gamers as well as a perfectly well-rounded option for the entire household.
With growing interest in free, live over-the-air broadcast, especially local news, sports and network content, the newly integrated NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) offers an excellent upgrade, bringing even more content options to viewers with 4K HDR, Dolby audio and the latest broadcast upgrades. In-bezel microphones, far-field voice capability, the embedded Google Assistant, and Works with Alexa functionality make the U8H the central hub of a smart home ecosystem. For those looking for a stunning picture, large screen sizes, and a robust set of premium features, the U8H delivers.
U7H Series: Great for Gaming (and Everything Else)
Many consumers are looking for a TV that performs well on its own, but that can also go beyond watching their favorite shows and movies to support an equally great gaming experience. The U7 Series exceeded expectations in 2021 with its impressive feature set and overall performance and price. In 2022, the U7H offers the same popular gaming features like Game Mode Pro - making commands from the controller almost instantaneous on the screen, recognizing gaming sequences and automatically optimizing display settings for a top-notch experience, and a ultra-high speed HDMI. The auto low latency mode and 120 Hz variable refresh rate deliver smooth, fluid game play - giving players instant response times with minimal motion blur and halo effects.
With picture quality at the top of consumers’ priority list for a new TV, the U7 delivers premium upgrades that offer a well rounded package not just for gamers, but also for everyone in the home. IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10+/adaptive, Quantum Dot, FreeSync and the newly integrated NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner bring a 4K HDR beautiful picture to the screen no matter the content. Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos, eARC and WiSA deliver immersive audio, and the 120Hz refresh rate not only brings smooth clarity but also fluid motion for fast-action gaming, sports and movies.
With an already wide variety of screen sizes spanning 55 to 85-inches, the U7H meets the growing demand for larger screen sizes with a new 85-inch option, offering a top-notch viewing experience, full-featured TV, and excellent value package in 2022 with prices starting at $799.99 MSRP.
U6H Series: Big on Features, Not on Price
In 2021, Hisense’s U6 Series was recognized for being the best value and the best affordable TV, with consumers calling it a “steal,” and a “must buy.” Hisense introduced the U6 Series to make its premium ULED lineup attainable to an even larger group of consumers, and this year the U6H will bring even more features and upgrades.
As interest in bigger screens continues to grow, the new U6 Series makes both a big screen and a top notch viewing experience even more attainable with a wide variety of screen sizes spanning 50 to 75-inches. No matter the content, picture upgrades like Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10+/adaptive, Filmmaker Mode, and a 60Hz native refresh rate bring a great-looking picture to homes with audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos and eARC adding to the premium experience. Gamers will be pleased to have ultra high-speed HDMI, Game Mode Plus and variable refresh rate functionality, and the new addition of far-field voice control and integrated Google Assistant make the U6H the perfect hub in smart homes. With prices starting at $579.99 MSRP, the U6 Series brings a tough to beat, feature-packed TV at an affordable price.
Google TV
This year, the entire Hisense premium ULED TV lineup will feature the Google TV™ operating system, giving viewers access to 700,000+ movies and TV shows, live TV, and over 8,000 apps including popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more - all in one place. Google TV brings content across apps and subscriptions and organizes them based on preferences. The unique multi-user functionality offers everyone in the household their own Google TV profile - including dedicated kids profiles - to provide a highly personalized and streamlined experience and catered entertainment to whoever is watching. Google TV goes beyond entertainment, with the ability to cast from a smartphone to the TV. With hands free voice control built into all Hisense ULED Google TVs, customers can set aside their remote and simply use their voice to search and access entertainment, get answers, control the TV and smart home devices, and streamline their day.
A7H, A6H and A4H Series: Smart TVs for Every Preference and Budget
In addition to its ULED lineup, Hisense offers smart TV options for every room, budget, and OS preferences with the A7H, A6H and A4H Series. The 85-in A7H offers viewers a wide color gamut and Dolby Atmos, and both the A7H and A6H, in screen sizes 43 to 75-inches, are equipped with features like a Google TV OS upgrade; Dolby Vision HDR+/HDR10; eARC via the TVs’ ultra high-speed HDMI port; auto low latency mode; and Dolby Atmos. The 2K A4H packs Smart TV features in a smaller size - ranging from 32 to 43-inch screen sizes, a new bezel-less design and an Android TV OS. With new options at a budget-friendly price point, Hisense continues to make a high-quality, personalized viewing experience available to the masses.
L9G TriChroma Laser TV: Best in Class Laser TV Experience
For consumers looking for premium Laser TV technology and performance, the L9G delivers a best-in-class experience. Featuring Hisense’s TriChroma laser engine and reaching up to 3000 lumens peak brightness, the L9G was named the “King of Ultra Short Throw Projectors” and garnered Best in Class and Editor’s Choice awards in 2021. This year, The L9G brings another upgrade to viewers: Dolby Vision. Offering incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail to achieve ultra-vivid picture quality, Dolby Vision makes the L9G viewing experience even better.
PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema: Versatility for Home Theater Enthusiasts
Alongside its ULED lineup, Hisense is proud to introduce an entirely new product to its laser display lineup in 2022: the PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema. The PX1-PRO is the newest 4K ultra short throw projector with Hisense’s award-winning TriChroma laser engine - making it the perfect option for home theater enthusiasts looking for an upgrade. With a growing emphasis on versatility and accommodating a range of experiences, Hisense developed a new digital lens focus system for the PX1-PRO to enable a razor-sharp picture from 90 to 130-inches diagonal and the option for consumers to choose their preferred screen for more freedom in customizing their home theaters.
With pure red, green, and blue lasers, the PX1-PRO reaches more than a billion colors and features 4K resolution, a 60Hz native refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Filmmaker Mode. Along with premium audio features such as Dolby Atmos playback and WiSA Ready capabilities as well as ultra high-speed HDMI ports to support eARC and auto low latency mode, PX1-PRO offers premium entertainment options for the entire family. The Android TV operating system brings an array of content and built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Works with Alexa capabilities helps PX1-PRO perfectly integrate with smart home ecosystems - all for just $3999.
L5G 4K Smart Laser TV: Making the Leap to the Big Screen
With increasing screen sizes and growing interest in a cinema-quality viewing experience, Hisense is proud to bring major upgrades to this year’s L5 Series. The 2022 L5G features a blue light laser to produce razor-sharp, precise images with detail that exceeds the standard 4K color range to deliver a full entertainment package. Viewers will enjoy a greater lifelike experience with Dolby Vision as well as Filmmaker Mode, which delivers movies as the director intended. Embedded 30W speakers and Dolby Atmos® produce multidimensional spatial audio experience, and an Android TV™ OS brings more than 8,000 apps and games from the Google Play® Store for nearly endless content and gaming options.
Additionally, the L5G offers ultra high speed HDMI and an even greater audio experience with eARC capabilities. The new HDMI upgrades gives gamers smooth, lag-free gaming with auto low latency mode and automatically adjusting settings. With 100 and 120-inch sizes and a lightweight, easy-to-install ambient light rejecting screen, the L5G is the perfect entry point and value package for consumers making the leap to a big screen experience.
U Series Soundbars: Sleek Design with High-End Integrations
In addition to its TV lineup, Hisense is expanding its soundbar offerings to enhance the TV watching experience. With the 2022 U-Series, Hisense takes the home cinema experience even further with high-end audio integrations. Both U-Series soundbars feature Dolby Atmos - which enables individual sounds to come from all directions to fill the room with astonishing clarity, richness, detail and depth - and EzPlay, enabling users to control the soundbar volume with their Hisense TV remote. The new soundbars include:
- U5120G (480W) delivers premium audio features like 480W of total power, 12 speakers, HDMI eARC ports, DTS:X.
- U5120GW+ (570W) gives consumers an immersive home theater experience featuring 7.1.2 audio channels and Dolby Atmos sound that puts them right in the action - also featuring 14 speakers including two dedicated speakers for overhead sound, HDMI eARC and Hi-Res Audio for rich, detailed cinematic sound.
Availability:
- U9H is available Late-Summer 2022 for $3,199.99 (75”) MSRP.
- U8H is available Mid-Summer 2022 starting at $1,099 MSRP and available in 55”, 65”, and 75” screen sizes.
- U7H is available Mid-Summer 2022 starting at $799.99 MSRP and available in 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85” screen sizes.
- U6H is available Summer 2022 starting at $579.99 MSRP and available in 55”, 65”, and 75” screen sizes.
- A7H is available Spring 2022 for $1,699.99 MSRP in an 85” screen size.
- A6H is available Spring 2022 starting at $299.99 MSRP and available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65” and 70” screen sizes.
- A4H is available in Spring 2022 starting at $199.99 MSRP and available in 32”, 40”, and 43” screen sizes.
- PX1-Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema is available now for $3999 MSRP
- The L5G 4K Smart Laser TV is available now for $4,499 (100”) and $4,999 (120”) MSRP.
- U5120G is available in fall 2022.
- U5120GW+ is available in spring 2022.
Hisense is showcasing its entire 2022 product lineup, including the new U9H and the upgraded U6, U7 and U8 Series, January 5-8, 2022, in the LVCC, Central Hall - 16460.
To learn more about all of Hisense’s premium offerings, visit Hisense-usa.com and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and Twitter.
