The "Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors- Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Emerging Drugs
Givinostat: Italfarmaco
Givinostat is an investigational drug discovered through Italfarmaco's internal research and development efforts in collaboration with Lorenzo Puri (SanfordBurnhamPrebys Medical Research Institute, San Diego, formerly Santa Lucia Foundation, Rome) and his team, and partnerships with Telethon and Parent Project aps. It is being evaluated for safety and efficacy for the treatment of Duchenne- and Becker- Muscular Dystrophy. Givinostat inhibits histone deacetylases (HDACs). HDACs are enzymes that prevent gene translation by changing the three-dimensional folding of DNA in the cell.
Studies show that Duchenne patients have higher than normal HDAC levels, which may prevent muscle regeneration, and also trigger inflammation. In the company's clinical study in DMD boys aged seven to less than 11 years, Givinostat was observed to slow disease progression, significantly increase muscle mass and reduce the amount of fibrotic tissue. Givinostat treatment also significantly reduced muscle tissue necrosis and fatty replacement, two additional parameters related to disease progression (Bettica et al., Neuromuscular Disorder 2016).
Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.
Major Players working on Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors
There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors. The companies which have their Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Italfarmaco.
Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Report Insights
- Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions
Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors drugs?
- How many Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Histone deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Roche
- Takeda San Diego
- Italfarmaco
- Sulfidris
- MethylGene
- EpiGen Pharmaceuticals
- DAC Research
- Karus Therapeutics
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals
- Medivir
- Mirati Therapeutics
- Janssen Pharmaceutica
Key Products
Research Programme: histone deacetylase inhibitors
- ACS 33
- MG 4915
- AP CANC04
- DAC 0060
- KAR 2581
- Abexinostat
- Remetinostat
- Mocetinostat
- Quisinostat
