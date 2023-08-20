PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 20, 2023--
McPherson College’s 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet secured second in class at the 72 nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The vintage car – entirely restored by the students of the college’s Automotive Restoration program – won second in class for the Postwar Luxury category. The victory marks the first time in Concours history that an entirely student-restored car has ranked in the top three in class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230820185060/en/
McPherson College driving across the ramp at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The entirely student-restored 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet ranked second in class of the Postwar Luxury category. (Credit: McPherson College)
“Many car collectors dream of just competing at Pebble Beach their entire lives, so for our students to earn second in class is truly an exceptional achievement,” said McPherson College President Michael Schneider. “This is 10 years in the making, with students, alumni, and faculty pouring their heart and soul into this restoration project of the Mercedes-Benz to make this vision a reality. This accomplishment puts our students on par with the professionals of automotive restoration. As an alumnus and president, I could not be more proud of everyone that had a hand in this historic day for McPherson College. Today is a great day to be a Bulldog.”
The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the oldest Concours in the United States and widely considered the most prestigious car show in the world. Thousands of applicants vie for a spot at the Concours, with just 200 cars being invited to compete from around the world.
Photo:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pVYUCT2Kb88dPo7wDOBk7Fggnb-r5HrI/
About McPherson College
McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs to its more than 800 students, representing 33 states and seven countries. Its nationally renowned Automotive Restoration Technology degree program has earned the support of car collectors, including icon Jay Leno. In August 2023, its students competed and won second in class in the Postwar Luxury category at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one of the automotive world’s signature events.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230820185060/en/
CONTACT: Tina Goodwin:goodwint@mcpherson.edu, (785) 821-2567
Jacob Scott:jscott@vectisstrategies.com, (412) 445-7719
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: UNIVERSITY AUTOMOTIVE EDUCATION GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST OTHER EDUCATION OTHER ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: McPherson College
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/20/2023 08:01 PM/DISC: 08/20/2023 08:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230820185060/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.