Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the availability of Branded Call Intelligence, a full suite of call delivery and performance analytics for making data-driven decisions that narrow the enterprise voice performance gap. Branded Call Intelligence is part of Hiya Connect, Hiya’s SaaS-based secure branded caller ID solution.
Spam and fraud calls hurt businesses and make customers less likely to answer unidentified phone calls – that’s the enterprise voice performance gap. Hiya’s data shows that 79% of unidentified calls go unanswered. But by branding calls, enterprises can increase answer rates by an average of 80%, leading to better call engagement, more sales, and improved customer satisfaction.
However, that impact is difficult to measure without knowing which calls are being delivered with branded identity. According to Hiya’s 2022 State of the Call Report, less than 14% of businesses believe they know how their calls are being delivered and only 4% can track call delivery with any assurance.
Branded Call Intelligence provides a full suite of customizable analytics to optimize call delivery, performance, and reputation – effectively narrowing the enterprise voice performance gap.
- Call Delivery Reports provide a transparent accounting of calls delivered with identity.
- Call Performance Reports show the impact of call identity on KPIs.
- Customizable Call Reports optimize call delivery with metrics that matter to you.
“Enterprises have invested billions of dollars in outbound call centers and need to measure their return for investment,” said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya. “With Branded Call Intelligence, Hiya customers can now easily measure the impact their branded calls are having on driving sales and higher customer satisfaction."
Hiya Connect
Hiya Connect provides enterprises with a secure, branded caller ID solution that allows businesses to add their name, logo, and call reason to outbound calls. Identified calls boost answer rates and increase the quality of customer conversations, resulting in increased sales and customer retention. Hiya Connect is available on more than 200 million devices worldwide through integrations at the mobile device and carrier network level. These deep integrations ensure the reach of Hiya’s services and empower enterprise customers with unsurpassed control over their outbound calls. In a recent study conducted by Forrester, Hiya was found to deliver a 677% return on investment to enterprise customers over a three-year period and that the service pays for itself in less than six months.
Interested in learning more?
Find out more about Branded Call Intelligence in Hiya’s latest guide: Beyond the Black Box: Cracking Open the Secrets of Branded Call Intelligence.
About Hiya
Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.
