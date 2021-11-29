HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show opens on 1 December

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
With global sourcing become increasingly digitalised in the wake of the pandemic, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is staging the HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show| Physical + Online, a trade exhibition held in both online and physical formats, to help businesses adjust to the new sourcing model and overcome challenges resulting from the current business environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005240/en/
HKTDC Lifestyle Sourcing Show (Photo: Business Wire)
With the theme “Sourcing in Style”, the show will gather more than 580 exhibitors from nine countries and regions, showcasing the latest toys, baby products, gifts and premium, houseware, optical products and wine & spirits. The physical show takes place from 1 to 3 December at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). After joining the physical show, buyers and suppliers can engage through a dedicated online exhibition platform that will run from 6 to 10 December.
The physical edition of the Lifestyle Sourcing Show at the HKCEC will display a range of consumer and lifestyle goods and solutions in a showcase format. For the online show, exhibitors will be offered 3D booths to promote their brands and products on a visually creative online platform. Buyers and exhibitors can discuss deals through the HKTDC’s business matching platform, Click2Match, which uses artificial intelligence to conduct automatic matching between potential business partners. The platform also helps participants to schedule meetings, get together for video conferences, chat in real time and exchange e-business cards, according to their sourcing needs.
The show will keep fully abreast with the latest lifestyle trends. It will feature 12 group pavilions such as Fujian, Jiangsu, Jiaxing, Pinghu and Zhejiang from Mainland China, Japan’s Fukui Optical Industrial Association, KOTRA from Korea, and various Taiwanese associations covering gifts, houseware, baby products, toys, optical and educational products.
To complement the show, industry leaders and experts are invited to share their insights at the events during the air period. A seminar titled “Stay Ahead in a Reshaped Business Landscape” is organised during the physical show with topics covering topics “we-media” influencer marketing, capturing business opportunities with hybrid strategies, and online-to-offline solution for supporting hybrid events. There are more seminars and webinars on e-commerce strategies, and topics in relation to the toy and optical industries.
Website: https://LSShow.hktdc.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005240/en/
CONTACT: Media enquiries
Please contact the HKTDC's Exhibitions Department:
Clavel Mui
Tel: (852) 2240 4136
Email:clavel.sl.mui@hktdc.org
KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER CONSUMER OTHER RETAIL HOME GOODS SPECIALTY
SOURCE: Hong Kong Trade Development Council
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/29/2021 02:31 AM/DISC: 11/29/2021 02:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005240/en