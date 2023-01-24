BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Holiday Stationstores, the regional convenience store chain with convenience stores in 10 northern states, is joining parent company Circle K in offering free coffee nationwide* on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Free Coffee offer will be available at U.S. stores across 10 states, including Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Holiday recently invested in installing state-of-the-art bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in its more than 525 U.S. stores – and is filling them with only 100% sustainably sourced premium coffee beans.
“At Holiday Stationstores, we’re really proud of the coffee we offer our customers and believe it stacks up against the world’s best cups of coffee. So proud, in fact, that we’re giving it away for free for everyone to give it a try,” said David Hall, vice president of global food service at Circle K, Holiday’s parent company. “We imagine after trying our coffee, you will love it as much as we do.”
For coffee fans who crave convenience and value as much as their daily caffeine boost, the Holiday Sip & Save monthly beverage subscription is a must have. At only $5.99 per month (when enrolled online), customers get one preferred beverage every day. For more information on Holiday’s coffee range and other offerings, visit www.holidaystationstores.com, or follow Holiday on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
*Holiday Stationstores is offering one cup of free coffee, any size, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Limit one per customer. Only at participating locations. To redeem, customers can first personalize their cup of coffee via the self-serve coffee machines and then take their coffee to the register.
