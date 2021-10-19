1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cherokee Castle (L), 118W. Ho3-x-xRonney Brown
2Woodsong's Castle (L), 118W. Rocha4-6-2Michael Pearson
3Denali d'Oro , 118V. Rodriguez2-x-xWilliam Straughn
4Just Ask Me (L), 118L. Batista5-3-2Jay Armstrong
5Cook the Books (L), 124J. Simpson3-5-6William Straughn
6Slewing , 118A. Rios-Condex-x-xJanice Groves
7Tapit Cat (L), 118K. Trotman2-x-xTimothy Shanley
8Carnival Lucky (L), 118F. Peltrochex-x-xDavid Walters
9Thunder Punch (L), 124J. Simpson2-2-4Joseph Stehr

2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sonde St Blues (L), 122C. Hiraldo5-6-6Anthony Farrior
2Master Yoo (L), 122R. Maldonado8-6-6Lofflin Downie
3Lucky Penguin (L), 122J. Rivera3-3-8James Cornwell, Jr.
4Henry Standingbear (L), 122R. Maldonado7-4-3Nelsi Roman-Salon
5Meldon (L), 117J. Hiraldo4-6-2Kristy Gazzier
6Officer Appeal (L), 120J. Montano7-3-3Ronney Brown
7Thorn of Rose Hill (L), 122C. Hiraldo7-5-1Victor Espinosa
8Buff N (L), 122J. Montano2-3-3Crystal Pickett
9Ravin' Maven (L), 120A. Lopez7-5-4Vernon Greaves

3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Smellslikemoney (L), 120F. Peltroche5-x-xErnesto Perez
2Mark Did It (L), 120R. Latchmanx-x-xJohn McKee
3Palace King (M), 120V. Rodriguez8-x-xEdwin Tobin
4Goodluckwiththat (M), 120C. Hiraldo4-x-xRonney Brown
5Cash Flowing , 120A. Bocachica2-2-2Anthony Farrior
6Classic Tuxedo (L), 120K. Trotman6-x-xJohn McKee
7Big Boy Potts (L), 120J. Acosta6-3-xClaudio Gonzalez
8Super Jordan , 120W. Ho3-3-3Laura Carson
9Great Big Notion (L), 120J. Marrero3-4-xErnesto Perez

4th-$22,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz Auction Time (L), 120W. Rocha3-1-5Barry Utterback
2Hobe Sound (L), 124J. Montano6-1-3Crystal Pickett
3Fire Down Below (L), 124D. Thorpe1-6-1Amy Albright
4Gaming Jack (L), 118F. Peltroche2-4-2Alfonso Arias
5Prota (L), 113A. Nunez5-3-2Jeff Runco
6Shamcat (L), 120V. Rodriguez1-9-5Scott Lane

5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Hot Fudge Sonde (L), 118A. Lopez2-x-xJamey Johnson
2Atrani (L), 124S. Diaz, Jr.4-3-3Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
3Cayatano (L), 118D. Thorpe4-4-4Jean Rofe
4Mr. Hostler (L), 118J. Marrero4-2-6Timothy Collins
5My Boy Stryker (L), 124W. Rocha4-5-6Marshall Campbell
6Champster (L), 118J. Simpson4-6-3Joseph Stehr
7Jackson Man (L), 118J. Simpson3-5-2Glenn Harrison
8Cristiano Boy (L), 118V. Rodriguez5-3-7Alex Correa

6th-$14,300, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dah Philly (L), 120V. Rodriguez6-6-8M. Boggs
2Call Me Jelly Roll (L), 122A. Bocachica1-3-4Bernard Dunham
3She Gives Me Fits (L), 122C. Hiraldo4-10-5Jamey Johnson
4Bustin Hearts (L), 122J. Montano4-10-5Crystal Pickett
5Adios Hillary , 122J. Simpson5-5-6Ryan Gillespie
6Put Position (L), 120J. Marrero3-4-8Mark Shanley
7Mae Sai Princess (L), 124G. Almodovar1-2-3Keith Brown
8Livin a Dream (L), 122A. Rios-Conde7-6-8Michelle Knoblauch-Perez

7th-$19,800, Claiming $15,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Huckleberry Friend (L), 122W. Ho1-2-2Ronney Brown
2Eisele (L), 122K. Trotman3-8-3Michael Weeks
3Twentytwenty (L), 118J. Villegas5-3-6Alex Correa
4Rock File (L), 115A. Nunez6-2-1Tonya O'Neill
5Tyry Tyrannosaurus (L), 120A. Bocachica3-1-3Jeff Runco
6Let's Get Physical (L), 122V. Rodriguez4-5-5Wade Sanderson
7Hercules Harbor (L), 120V. Rodriguez8-7-8Kevin Joy
8Ponticello (L), 120C. Hiraldo5-4-3Raimondo Schiano-Dicola

8th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Back Charge (L), 120J. Rivera4-1-3John Carlisle
2Hacker Man , 122W. Rocha7-6-9Marshall Campbell
3Tommy Pies (L), 122J. Villegas1-7-6Russell Davis
4Buzzhound (L), 120W. Ho4-2-5Ronney Brown
5Adios See Ya (L), 122J. Simpson3-4-5William Straughn
6Fudge (L), 120J. Simpson6-6-4Joseph Pyke
7Lamech (L), 122V. Rodriguez5-6-7Scott Lane
8Earthquakedirector (L), 120.4-4-3Joseph Pyke
9The King Aquiles (L), 120A. Bocachica6-1-2Jeff Runco
10Malibu Circle (L), 122C. Hiraldo2-1-3Javier Contreras
11High Print (L), 120J. Rivera7-1-4John Carlisle
12Zip the Lip (L), 120X. Perez4-11-6John Robb

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

