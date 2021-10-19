1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cherokee Castle (L), 118
|W. Ho
|3-x-x
|Ronney Brown
|2
|Woodsong's Castle (L), 118
|W. Rocha
|4-6-2
|Michael Pearson
|3
|Denali d'Oro , 118
|V. Rodriguez
|2-x-x
|William Straughn
|4
|Just Ask Me (L), 118
|L. Batista
|5-3-2
|Jay Armstrong
|5
|Cook the Books (L), 124
|J. Simpson
|3-5-6
|William Straughn
|6
|Slewing , 118
|A. Rios-Conde
|x-x-x
|Janice Groves
|7
|Tapit Cat (L), 118
|K. Trotman
|2-x-x
|Timothy Shanley
|8
|Carnival Lucky (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|x-x-x
|David Walters
|9
|Thunder Punch (L), 124
|J. Simpson
|2-2-4
|Joseph Stehr
2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sonde St Blues (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|5-6-6
|Anthony Farrior
|2
|Master Yoo (L), 122
|R. Maldonado
|8-6-6
|Lofflin Downie
|3
|Lucky Penguin (L), 122
|J. Rivera
|3-3-8
|James Cornwell, Jr.
|4
|Henry Standingbear (L), 122
|R. Maldonado
|7-4-3
|Nelsi Roman-Salon
|5
|Meldon (L), 117
|J. Hiraldo
|4-6-2
|Kristy Gazzier
|6
|Officer Appeal (L), 120
|J. Montano
|7-3-3
|Ronney Brown
|7
|Thorn of Rose Hill (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|7-5-1
|Victor Espinosa
|8
|Buff N (L), 122
|J. Montano
|2-3-3
|Crystal Pickett
|9
|Ravin' Maven (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|7-5-4
|Vernon Greaves
3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Smellslikemoney (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|5-x-x
|Ernesto Perez
|2
|Mark Did It (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|x-x-x
|John McKee
|3
|Palace King (M), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|8-x-x
|Edwin Tobin
|4
|Goodluckwiththat (M), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|4-x-x
|Ronney Brown
|5
|Cash Flowing , 120
|A. Bocachica
|2-2-2
|Anthony Farrior
|6
|Classic Tuxedo (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|6-x-x
|John McKee
|7
|Big Boy Potts (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|6-3-x
|Claudio Gonzalez
|8
|Super Jordan , 120
|W. Ho
|3-3-3
|Laura Carson
|9
|Great Big Notion (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|3-4-x
|Ernesto Perez
4th-$22,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz Auction Time (L), 120
|W. Rocha
|3-1-5
|Barry Utterback
|2
|Hobe Sound (L), 124
|J. Montano
|6-1-3
|Crystal Pickett
|3
|Fire Down Below (L), 124
|D. Thorpe
|1-6-1
|Amy Albright
|4
|Gaming Jack (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|2-4-2
|Alfonso Arias
|5
|Prota (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|5-3-2
|Jeff Runco
|6
|Shamcat (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|1-9-5
|Scott Lane
5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Hot Fudge Sonde (L), 118
|A. Lopez
|2-x-x
|Jamey Johnson
|2
|Atrani (L), 124
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|4-3-3
|Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
|3
|Cayatano (L), 118
|D. Thorpe
|4-4-4
|Jean Rofe
|4
|Mr. Hostler (L), 118
|J. Marrero
|4-2-6
|Timothy Collins
|5
|My Boy Stryker (L), 124
|W. Rocha
|4-5-6
|Marshall Campbell
|6
|Champster (L), 118
|J. Simpson
|4-6-3
|Joseph Stehr
|7
|Jackson Man (L), 118
|J. Simpson
|3-5-2
|Glenn Harrison
|8
|Cristiano Boy (L), 118
|V. Rodriguez
|5-3-7
|Alex Correa
6th-$14,300, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dah Philly (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|6-6-8
|M. Boggs
|2
|Call Me Jelly Roll (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|1-3-4
|Bernard Dunham
|3
|She Gives Me Fits (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|4-10-5
|Jamey Johnson
|4
|Bustin Hearts (L), 122
|J. Montano
|4-10-5
|Crystal Pickett
|5
|Adios Hillary , 122
|J. Simpson
|5-5-6
|Ryan Gillespie
|6
|Put Position (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|3-4-8
|Mark Shanley
|7
|Mae Sai Princess (L), 124
|G. Almodovar
|1-2-3
|Keith Brown
|8
|Livin a Dream (L), 122
|A. Rios-Conde
|7-6-8
|Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
7th-$19,800, Claiming $15,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Huckleberry Friend (L), 122
|W. Ho
|1-2-2
|Ronney Brown
|2
|Eisele (L), 122
|K. Trotman
|3-8-3
|Michael Weeks
|3
|Twentytwenty (L), 118
|J. Villegas
|5-3-6
|Alex Correa
|4
|Rock File (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|6-2-1
|Tonya O'Neill
|5
|Tyry Tyrannosaurus (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-1-3
|Jeff Runco
|6
|Let's Get Physical (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|4-5-5
|Wade Sanderson
|7
|Hercules Harbor (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|8-7-8
|Kevin Joy
|8
|Ponticello (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|5-4-3
|Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
8th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Back Charge (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|4-1-3
|John Carlisle
|2
|Hacker Man , 122
|W. Rocha
|7-6-9
|Marshall Campbell
|3
|Tommy Pies (L), 122
|J. Villegas
|1-7-6
|Russell Davis
|4
|Buzzhound (L), 120
|W. Ho
|4-2-5
|Ronney Brown
|5
|Adios See Ya (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|3-4-5
|William Straughn
|6
|Fudge (L), 120
|J. Simpson
|6-6-4
|Joseph Pyke
|7
|Lamech (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|5-6-7
|Scott Lane
|8
|Earthquakedirector (L), 120
|.
|4-4-3
|Joseph Pyke
|9
|The King Aquiles (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|6-1-2
|Jeff Runco
|10
|Malibu Circle (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|2-1-3
|Javier Contreras
|11
|High Print (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|7-1-4
|John Carlisle
|12
|Zip the Lip (L), 120
|X. Perez
|4-11-6
|John Robb
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.