1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Charitably Gifted (L), 124
|D. Thorpe
|4-2-3
|Javier Contreras
|2
|Teddy Ted (L), 122
|.
|x-x-x
|Joseph Pyke
|3
|Uncle Bootsie (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|x-x-x
|Javier Contreras
|4
|So Courageous (L), 120
|A. Rios-Conde
|7-9-x
|Ollie Figgins, III
|5
|Atrani (L), 124
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|3-5-6
|Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
|6
|Megalodon'srevenge (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|9-6-x
|Timothy Shanley
2nd-$13,700, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz Auction Time (L), 122
|W. Rocha
|6-7-8
|Barry Utterback
|2
|Compromiso (L), 122
|R. Maldonado
|5-6-3
|William Jones, Jr.
|3
|Mine to Hold (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|5-7-5
|Carl Rafter
|4
|Hacker Man , 122
|W. Rocha
|6-9-5
|J. Huffman
|5
|True Crossing (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|8-4-4
|Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
|6
|Goofy Boy (L), 122
|A. Lopez
|8-4-2
|Michael Sandoval
|7
|Jacob T (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|1-2-3
|Curtis Bass
3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pettyforurthoughts (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|8-7-x
|Kristy Petty
|2
|Princess Halo (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|6-x-x
|Lewis Craig, Jr.
|3
|My Juba (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|2-2-6
|James Casey
|4
|Hessica (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|2-3-x
|Kristy Petty
|5
|Bonnie Bluetooth (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|4-8-10
|Ollie Figgins, III
|6
|Castle Lights (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|5-7-x
|James Casey
|7
|Bays Castle (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|4-4-7
|John Casey
|8
|Timetogetup (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|6-7-x
|John Casey
4th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW2 L), Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cedars Bulls Eye (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|2-3-4
|Timothy Grams
|2
|Power Sonde (L), 122
|K. Trotman
|1-5-2
|Michael Weeks
|3
|Walk a Fine Line (L), 111
|A. Nunez
|4-1-3
|Javier Contreras
|4
|Sonde Affair (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|3-1-6
|Michael Weeks
|5
|How Is She (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|4-2-2
|James Casey
|6
|Feel the Love (L), 122
|J. Montano
|1-4-3
|Crystal Pickett
|7
|Moonlit Shadow (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|3-6-1
|Timothy Grams
5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Brandyurafinegirl (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|4-5-2
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|2
|Fear the Diva (L), 118
|A. Rios-Conde
|3-3-10
|Andrea Covello
|3
|Hoosier Artist (L), 124
|V. Rosales
|7-8-10
|Mark Shanley
|4
|Woodsong's Castle (L), 118
|A. Rios-Conde
|6-2-4
|Michael Pearson
|5
|My Best Girl (L), 108
|F. Lima
|6-5-x
|Kathleen Hamlin
|6
|Lady Cinco de Mayo (L), 118
|A. Cruz
|3-x-x
|Dewayne Johnson
6th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Taptap (L), 124
|.
|3-5-6
|Joseph Pyke
|2
|Castle's Tuffy (L), 113
|J. Hiraldo
|4-4-2
|Victor Espinosa
|3
|Love to Zoom (L), 118
|J. Montano
|7-x-x
|Ronney Brown
|4
|Swiss Horizon (L), 108
|F. Lima
|2-3-6
|Joseph Stehr
|5
|Test Me I Dare U (L), 118
|G. Almodovar
|5-7-4
|John Casey
|6
|Eye of the Needle (L), 118
|D. Araujo
|2-2-10
|David Walters
7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Morgan County (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|4-5-4
|Vernon Greaves
|2
|Ministry of Magic (L), 118
|W. Ho
|4-5-5
|Anthony Rideoutt II
|3
|Modern Day Romance (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|1-7-6
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|4
|Riding Cloud Nine (L), 120
|R. Maldonado
|5-1-6
|Dewayne Johnson
|5
|Remys Showtime (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|5-2-2
|Timothy Grams
|6
|Ponticello (L), 118
|D. Araujo
|3-6-4
|Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
|7
|Tweet This (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|1-1-5
|Timothy Grams
8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Richie's B L (L), 114
|L. Mbatha
|2-6-8
|Crystal Pickett
|2
|Appeal to Respond , 124
|J. Acosta
|5-x-x
|Paul Aguirre
|3
|Ferocious Storm (L), 120
|L. Corujo
|9-3-5
|Alison Delgado
|4
|What About Shorty (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|9-7-7
|Mark Racanelli
|5
|Castillete (L), 122
|A. Rios-Conde
|6-9-8
|Raul Garrido
|6
|Lil Chitu , 124
|W. Rocha
|4-6-9
|J. Huffman
|7
|Raven Rahy (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|3-4-8
|Crystal Pickett
