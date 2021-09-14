1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Charitably Gifted (L), 124D. Thorpe4-2-3Javier Contreras
2Teddy Ted (L), 122.x-x-xJoseph Pyke
3Uncle Bootsie (L), 120J. Marrerox-x-xJavier Contreras
4So Courageous (L), 120A. Rios-Conde7-9-xOllie Figgins, III
5Atrani (L), 124S. Diaz, Jr.3-5-6Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
6Megalodon'srevenge (L), 120K. Trotman9-6-xTimothy Shanley

2nd-$13,700, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz Auction Time (L), 122W. Rocha6-7-8Barry Utterback
2Compromiso (L), 122R. Maldonado5-6-3William Jones, Jr.
3Mine to Hold (L), 122V. Rodriguez5-7-5Carl Rafter
4Hacker Man , 122W. Rocha6-9-5J. Huffman
5True Crossing (L), 122V. Rodriguez8-4-4Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
6Goofy Boy (L), 122A. Lopez8-4-2Michael Sandoval
7Jacob T (L), 122V. Rodriguez1-2-3Curtis Bass

3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pettyforurthoughts (L), 120D. Thorpe8-7-xKristy Petty
2Princess Halo (L), 120J. Marrero6-x-xLewis Craig, Jr.
3My Juba (L), 120G. Almodovar2-2-6James Casey
4Hessica (L), 120D. Thorpe2-3-xKristy Petty
5Bonnie Bluetooth (L), 120D. Araujo4-8-10Ollie Figgins, III
6Castle Lights (L), 120R. Latchman5-7-xJames Casey
7Bays Castle (L), 120R. Latchman4-4-7John Casey
8Timetogetup (L), 120G. Almodovar6-7-xJohn Casey

4th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW2 L), Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cedars Bulls Eye (L), 118C. Hiraldo2-3-4Timothy Grams
2Power Sonde (L), 122K. Trotman1-5-2Michael Weeks
3Walk a Fine Line (L), 111A. Nunez4-1-3Javier Contreras
4Sonde Affair (L), 120A. Lopez3-1-6Michael Weeks
5How Is She (L), 120G. Almodovar4-2-2James Casey
6Feel the Love (L), 122J. Montano1-4-3Crystal Pickett
7Moonlit Shadow (L), 118F. Peltroche3-6-1Timothy Grams

5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Brandyurafinegirl (L), 118C. Hiraldo4-5-2Michael Jones, Jr.
2Fear the Diva (L), 118A. Rios-Conde3-3-10Andrea Covello
3Hoosier Artist (L), 124V. Rosales7-8-10Mark Shanley
4Woodsong's Castle (L), 118A. Rios-Conde6-2-4Michael Pearson
5My Best Girl (L), 108F. Lima6-5-xKathleen Hamlin
6Lady Cinco de Mayo (L), 118A. Cruz3-x-xDewayne Johnson

6th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Taptap (L), 124.3-5-6Joseph Pyke
2Castle's Tuffy (L), 113J. Hiraldo4-4-2Victor Espinosa
3Love to Zoom (L), 118J. Montano7-x-xRonney Brown
4Swiss Horizon (L), 108F. Lima2-3-6Joseph Stehr
5Test Me I Dare U (L), 118G. Almodovar5-7-4John Casey
6Eye of the Needle (L), 118D. Araujo2-2-10David Walters

7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Morgan County (L), 120V. Rodriguez4-5-4Vernon Greaves
2Ministry of Magic (L), 118W. Ho4-5-5Anthony Rideoutt II
3Modern Day Romance (L), 118C. Hiraldo1-7-6Michael Jones, Jr.
4Riding Cloud Nine (L), 120R. Maldonado5-1-6Dewayne Johnson
5Remys Showtime (L), 120F. Peltroche5-2-2Timothy Grams
6Ponticello (L), 118D. Araujo3-6-4Raimondo Schiano-Dicola
7Tweet This (L), 124C. Hiraldo1-1-5Timothy Grams

8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Richie's B L (L), 114L. Mbatha2-6-8Crystal Pickett
2Appeal to Respond , 124J. Acosta5-x-xPaul Aguirre
3Ferocious Storm (L), 120L. Corujo9-3-5Alison Delgado
4What About Shorty (L), 122J. Simpson9-7-7Mark Racanelli
5Castillete (L), 122A. Rios-Conde6-9-8Raul Garrido
6Lil Chitu , 124W. Rocha4-6-9J. Huffman
7Raven Rahy (L), 120D. Araujo3-4-8Crystal Pickett

