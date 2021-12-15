1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Gray Fashion , 120
|.
|4-2-4
|Devan Ewell, Sr.
|2
|Timeisgolden (L), 120
|J. Montano
|2-2-2
|Stacey Viands
|3
|Ten Twenty One , 120
|D. Araujo
|6-11-10
|Phil Schoenthal
|4
|Unbridled Irish (M), 120
|R. Latchman
|6-8-x
|Christopher Kolb
|5
|Enjoy Summer (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-8-10
|Jeff Runco
|6
|Jacrodra's Devil (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|2-2-5
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7
|Fear Not N Believe , 120
|J. Marrero
|8-x-x
|Carl Rafter
|8
|Stacias Ruby , 120
|F. Peltroche
|5-5-2
|Gregory Viands
2nd-$18,700, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Crossthebay (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|2-2-3
|Rafael Flores
|2
|In the Gospel (L), 120
|W. Rocha
|4-4-6
|Edwin Tobin
|3
|Mr. Snap (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|9-5-6
|Lloyd Scott
|4
|Vidmer's Courage (L), 120
|A. Rios-Conde
|6-5-5
|Rhea Pennella
|5
|Let's Get Physical (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|6-1-4
|Wade Sanderson
|6
|Omega Gold , 120
|D. Araujo
|6-6-5
|Jennifer Johnson
|7
|Lil Toughman (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|1-3-3
|Jamey Johnson
|8
|Bull Meechum (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|1-4-1
|Anthony Farrior
3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Man of the Cloth (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|x-x-x
|Kathleen Hamlin
|2
|My Phoenix (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|4-5-4
|John McKee
|3
|Timmy , 120
|K. Trotman
|7-x-x
|Kristy Gazzier
|4
|Manhattan Weave (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|x-x-x
|Diana McClure
|5
|Juba's Yankee One (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|8-x-x
|James Casey
|6
|Thunder Kitten (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|3-2-2
|Javier Contreras
|7
|Remys Gunsmoke (L), 120
|K. Morales
|6-x-x
|Timothy Grams
|8
|Bought by Diva (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|2-5-8
|Stacey Viands
|9
|Cats Diamond Boy , 120
|J. Marrero
|x-x-x
|Ricardo Rangel
|10
|Roll Dem Bones (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|5-3-4
|Ollie Figgins, III
|11
|Twilight Years (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|x-x-x
|Rafael Flores
4th-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Eisele (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|6-4-3
|Michael Weeks
|2
|Lady Sparrow , 119
|W. Rocha
|6-3-2
|Larry Myers
|3
|Weavintheblocks (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|7-1-2
|Anthony Lucas
|4
|Prince Jacob , 120
|D. Thorpe
|2-2-4
|Jami Poole
|5
|Deputy James (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|2-4-2
|Keturah Obed-Letts
|6
|Proudly Elegant (L), 112
|A. Nunez
|6-9-8
|Kristy Gazzier
|7
|Mr. Hostler (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|6-1-7
|Timothy Collins
|8
|Modern Day Romance (L), 120
|L. Batista
|5-7-3
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|9
|Rock File (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|8-6-2
|Tonya O'Neill
|10
|Mio Graceland (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|3-3-5
|Victor Espinosa
|11
|Mini Bolt (L), 120
|.
|8-9-3
|Nelsi Roman-Salon
|12
|Just Gets Better (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|2-6-7
|Lela Hanagan
|13
|Twentytwenty (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|5-7-5
|Alex Correa
5th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Needacarcalllouie (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|7-1-7
|Keith Brown
|2
|Suzysellsseashells (L), 122
|J. Montano
|4-4-6
|Ronney Brown
|3
|Damisela (L), 120
|K. Cecil
|4-2-6
|Donovan Raymond
|4
|Flirting Fuhr Avie , 115
|A. Nunez
|6-4-4
|Marshall Campbell
|5
|Kim's Diamond (L), 124
|A. Lopez
|5-4-6
|Lewis Craig, Jr.
|6
|Singing Harmony (L), 124
|A. Lopez
|3-1-5
|Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
|7
|Dial Emma Reilly (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|3-4-7
|Carlos Mancilla
|8
|Chopra (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|3-2-6
|Robert Laster
|9
|Suzzette Star (L), 122
|L. Corujo
|3-5-6
|Derrick Parram
|10
|City Princess (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|9-10-6
|Samuel Geris, Jr.
|11
|Risksrhighpayislow (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|4-6-1
|Michael Atkins
6th-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Silver Castle (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|5-8-5
|Timothy Shanley
|2
|Fit But Fat (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|9-2-7
|Curtis Bass
|3
|Owl Run (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|5-7-6
|Timothy Shanley
|4
|Chesapeake Charlie (L), 120
|G. Mayhew
|5-5-4
|Edward Schottroffe
|5
|Jacklighting (L), 122
|D. Thorpe
|1-1-4
|C. Johnson
|6
|Castle Bound (L), 122
|W. Cullum
|2-2-3
|Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
|7
|Carter's Run (L), 122
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|3-3-1
|Manolo Mangual
|8
|Twobitsaride (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|3-1-4
|Rhea Pennella
|9
|Nazca Mystery (L), 117
|A. Nunez
|1-5-6
|Kristy Gazzier
|10
|Mean to Amend , 122
|V. Rodriguez
|5-4-4
|Edwin Tobin
7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|My Best Friend (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|1-5-6
|Anthony Farrior
|2
|Practically Dizzy (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|2-1-5
|Claudio Gonzalez
|3
|Awesome Alana (L), 124
|A. Lopez
|4-1-3
|Lela Hanagan
|4
|C V's Powerpak (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|6-5-4
|Timothy Grams
|5
|Boundtobebad (L), 124
|J. Montano
|1-2-2
|John Casey
|6
|Take Charge Tina , 120
|V. Rodriguez
|4-5-6
|William Atkins
|7
|Miss Wave (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|4-4-9
|Ronney Brown
|8
|Jamestown Road (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|7-1-2
|James Casey
|9
|Uncaptured Ruby (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|8-3-1
|Tina Malgarini-Mawing
|10
|Moonlit Shadow (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|3-2-1
|Timothy Grams
|11
|Anchor's Firstlady (L), 118
|J. Rivera
|6-4-1
|Keturah Obed-Letts
8th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Widget Factory (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|4-2-3
|Kevin Joy
|2
|Savatiano (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|4-4-3
|Tina Malgarini-Mawing
|3
|Gaming Jack (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|7-5-3
|Alfonso Arias
|4
|Ministry of Magic (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|5-1-8
|Anthony Rideoutt II
|5
|Mr Hoover (L), 124
|D. Thorpe
|1-4-3
|Flint Stites
|6
|Missionsninetynine (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|7-1-5
|James Casey
|7
|Tapping the Glass (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|7-2-4
|Gary Capuano
|8
|Empire's Score (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|4-1-5
|Joan Reynolds
|9
|Commanding General (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|2-1-2
|Richard Sillaman
|10
|Bubba Grump (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|9-1-1
|Javier Contreras
|11
|Buff's Eye View (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|4-1-9
|David Walters
|12
|Cielo Azul (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|2-2-6
|Joan Reynolds
9th-$8,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Catherines Warrior (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|10-2-4
|William Straughn
|2
|Dance Lightly (L), 122
|J. Montano
|5-3-4
|John Stahlin
|3
|Wedding Day Kitten (L), 115
|F. Lima
|6-6-6
|James King
|4
|Fonda Romana (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|4-5-2
|Richard Hummer
|5
|Put Position (L), 115
|F. Lima
|5-6-3
|Mark Shanley
|6
|Life in Flash (L), 122
|L. Batista
|8-2-6
|Chris Harting
|7
|French Nouget (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|5-2-9
|Michael Sandoval
|8
|Polished Copper (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|5-7-4
|Mike Butts
|9
|Walkntheplank (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|7-6-5
|Russell Davis
|10
|Dah Philly (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|5-6-6
|M. Boggs
|11
|Mortal Storm (L), 122
|A. Cruz
|4-4-3
|Gary Capuano
|12
|Chit Chat Girl (L), 122
|A. Lopez
|3-4-7
|Michael Sandoval
|13
|Enduros Tigress (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|6-4-4
|Mark Shanley
|14
|Esther's Fortune (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|4-6-6
|Mike Butts
