1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Gray Fashion , 120.4-2-4Devan Ewell, Sr.
2Timeisgolden (L), 120J. Montano2-2-2Stacey Viands
3Ten Twenty One , 120D. Araujo6-11-10Phil Schoenthal
4Unbridled Irish (M), 120R. Latchman6-8-xChristopher Kolb
5Enjoy Summer (L), 120A. Bocachica3-8-10Jeff Runco
6Jacrodra's Devil (L), 120A. Cruz2-2-5Claudio Gonzalez
7Fear Not N Believe , 120J. Marrero8-x-xCarl Rafter
8Stacias Ruby , 120F. Peltroche5-5-2Gregory Viands

2nd-$18,700, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Crossthebay (L), 120C. Hiraldo2-2-3Rafael Flores
2In the Gospel (L), 120W. Rocha4-4-6Edwin Tobin
3Mr. Snap (L), 120F. Peltroche9-5-6Lloyd Scott
4Vidmer's Courage (L), 120A. Rios-Conde6-5-5Rhea Pennella
5Let's Get Physical (L), 122R. Latchman6-1-4Wade Sanderson
6Omega Gold , 120D. Araujo6-6-5Jennifer Johnson
7Lil Toughman (L), 120A. Lopez1-3-3Jamey Johnson
8Bull Meechum (L), 124A. Bocachica1-4-1Anthony Farrior

3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Man of the Cloth (L), 120J. Marrerox-x-xKathleen Hamlin
2My Phoenix (L), 120R. Latchman4-5-4John McKee
3Timmy , 120K. Trotman7-x-xKristy Gazzier
4Manhattan Weave (L), 113A. Nunezx-x-xDiana McClure
5Juba's Yankee One (L), 120G. Almodovar8-x-xJames Casey
6Thunder Kitten (L), 120A. Lopez3-2-2Javier Contreras
7Remys Gunsmoke (L), 120K. Morales6-x-xTimothy Grams
8Bought by Diva (L), 120A. Bocachica2-5-8Stacey Viands
9Cats Diamond Boy , 120J. Marrerox-x-xRicardo Rangel
10Roll Dem Bones (L), 120D. Araujo5-3-4Ollie Figgins, III
11Twilight Years (L), 120C. Hiraldox-x-xRafael Flores

4th-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Eisele (L), 115A. Nunez6-4-3Michael Weeks
2Lady Sparrow , 119W. Rocha6-3-2Larry Myers
3Weavintheblocks (L), 120G. Almodovar7-1-2Anthony Lucas
4Prince Jacob , 120D. Thorpe2-2-4Jami Poole
5Deputy James (L), 120J. Rivera2-4-2Keturah Obed-Letts
6Proudly Elegant (L), 112A. Nunez6-9-8Kristy Gazzier
7Mr. Hostler (L), 120C. Hiraldo6-1-7Timothy Collins
8Modern Day Romance (L), 120L. Batista5-7-3Michael Jones, Jr.
9Rock File (L), 115A. Nunez8-6-2Tonya O'Neill
10Mio Graceland (L), 120V. Rodriguez3-3-5Victor Espinosa
11Mini Bolt (L), 120.8-9-3Nelsi Roman-Salon
12Just Gets Better (L), 120A. Lopez2-6-7Lela Hanagan
13Twentytwenty (L), 118C. Hiraldo5-7-5Alex Correa

5th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Needacarcalllouie (L), 120G. Almodovar7-1-7Keith Brown
2Suzysellsseashells (L), 122J. Montano4-4-6Ronney Brown
3Damisela (L), 120K. Cecil4-2-6Donovan Raymond
4Flirting Fuhr Avie , 115A. Nunez6-4-4Marshall Campbell
5Kim's Diamond (L), 124A. Lopez5-4-6Lewis Craig, Jr.
6Singing Harmony (L), 124A. Lopez3-1-5Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
7Dial Emma Reilly (L), 120A. Cruz3-4-7Carlos Mancilla
8Chopra (L), 120V. Rodriguez3-2-6Robert Laster
9Suzzette Star (L), 122L. Corujo3-5-6Derrick Parram
10City Princess (L), 122J. Simpson9-10-6Samuel Geris, Jr.
11Risksrhighpayislow (L), 122C. Hiraldo4-6-1Michael Atkins

6th-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Silver Castle (L), 120K. Trotman5-8-5Timothy Shanley
2Fit But Fat (L), 120J. Rivera9-2-7Curtis Bass
3Owl Run (L), 113A. Nunez5-7-6Timothy Shanley
4Chesapeake Charlie (L), 120G. Mayhew5-5-4Edward Schottroffe
5Jacklighting (L), 122D. Thorpe1-1-4C. Johnson
6Castle Bound (L), 122W. Cullum2-2-3Michelle Knoblauch-Perez
7Carter's Run (L), 122S. Diaz, Jr.3-3-1Manolo Mangual
8Twobitsaride (L), 122F. Peltroche3-1-4Rhea Pennella
9Nazca Mystery (L), 117A. Nunez1-5-6Kristy Gazzier
10Mean to Amend , 122V. Rodriguez5-4-4Edwin Tobin

7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1My Best Friend (L), 122A. Bocachica1-5-6Anthony Farrior
2Practically Dizzy (L), 122J. Acosta2-1-5Claudio Gonzalez
3Awesome Alana (L), 124A. Lopez4-1-3Lela Hanagan
4C V's Powerpak (L), 120C. Hiraldo6-5-4Timothy Grams
5Boundtobebad (L), 124J. Montano1-2-2John Casey
6Take Charge Tina , 120V. Rodriguez4-5-6William Atkins
7Miss Wave (L), 120C. Hiraldo4-4-9Ronney Brown
8Jamestown Road (L), 122G. Almodovar7-1-2James Casey
9Uncaptured Ruby (L), 122C. Hiraldo8-3-1Tina Malgarini-Mawing
10Moonlit Shadow (L), 122F. Peltroche3-2-1Timothy Grams
11Anchor's Firstlady (L), 118J. Rivera6-4-1Keturah Obed-Letts

8th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Widget Factory (L), 120V. Rodriguez4-2-3Kevin Joy
2Savatiano (L), 118C. Hiraldo4-4-3Tina Malgarini-Mawing
3Gaming Jack (L), 118F. Peltroche7-5-3Alfonso Arias
4Ministry of Magic (L), 118F. Peltroche5-1-8Anthony Rideoutt II
5Mr Hoover (L), 124D. Thorpe1-4-3Flint Stites
6Missionsninetynine (L), 122G. Almodovar7-1-5James Casey
7Tapping the Glass (L), 122A. Bocachica7-2-4Gary Capuano
8Empire's Score (L), 124C. Hiraldo4-1-5Joan Reynolds
9Commanding General (L), 124A. Cruz2-1-2Richard Sillaman
10Bubba Grump (L), 120A. Lopez9-1-1Javier Contreras
11Buff's Eye View (L), 122F. Peltroche4-1-9David Walters
12Cielo Azul (L), 122R. Latchman2-2-6Joan Reynolds

9th-$8,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Catherines Warrior (L), 115A. Nunez10-2-4William Straughn
2Dance Lightly (L), 122J. Montano5-3-4John Stahlin
3Wedding Day Kitten (L), 115F. Lima6-6-6James King
4Fonda Romana (L), 115A. Nunez4-5-2Richard Hummer
5Put Position (L), 115F. Lima5-6-3Mark Shanley
6Life in Flash (L), 122L. Batista8-2-6Chris Harting
7French Nouget (L), 115A. Nunez5-2-9Michael Sandoval
8Polished Copper (L), 122F. Peltroche5-7-4Mike Butts
9Walkntheplank (L), 115A. Nunez7-6-5Russell Davis
10Dah Philly (L), 122G. Almodovar5-6-6M. Boggs
11Mortal Storm (L), 122A. Cruz4-4-3Gary Capuano
12Chit Chat Girl (L), 122A. Lopez3-4-7Michael Sandoval
13Enduros Tigress (L), 122C. Hiraldo6-4-4Mark Shanley
14Esther's Fortune (L), 122C. Hiraldo4-6-6Mike Butts

