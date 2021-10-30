1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cook the Books (L), 124D. Williams8-3-5William Straughn
2Driven to Succeed (L), 120J. Marrero2-4-3William Lewis, Jr.
3Daffydill (L), 124C. Marrero6-6-7Jacob Dillon
4Bowmans Lazy Girl (L), 118W. Rochax-x-xElex Bowman
5Victory Royale (L), 120G. Almodovar6-x-xAnthony Lucas
6River Rewards Rvf (L), 120A. Bocachicax-x-xJeff Runco
7Swiss Horizon (L), 113F. Lima5-5-2Joseph Stehr
8Warriorinthehouse (L), 120V. Rodriguez4-x-xNatasha Aylor

2nd-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lavello (L), 115A. Nunez1-1-4Irving Velez
2Jessica (L), 122A. Bocachica1-3-5Anthony Farrior
3Petes Pride (L), 117J. Hiraldo13-4-2Jonathan Maldonado
4Morality Clause (L), 124R. Latchman2-1-5Jack Hurley
5Upsy Daisy Do (L), 122J. Rivera5-2-5Cynthia Boys
6Hetty G. (L), 124F. Peltroche6-1-5Jesus Rodriguez
7Lady Kaza (L), 124A. Rios-Conde1-8-3Kevin Joy

3rd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ms. Gucci Girl (L), 124V. Rodriguez3-7-3Alex Correa
2Miami Gold (L), 110A. Hernandez6-7-7Diosdado Iglesias
3Bronx Princess (L), 110C. McKenzie8-6-3Lofflin Downie
4Chubby Warrior (L), 120J. Montano6-2-6Ronney Brown
5Broadway Trouper (L), 115A. Nunez9-5-5Georgia Andreadakis
6Eva's Girl Grace (L), 117A. Nunez2-6-5Freddie Johnson
7Red Lil Shipment (L), 118J. Marrero5-5-4Timothy Collins
8Gram's Gal (L), 120J. Marrero6-8-5Homero Laguna
9Adorabledeplorable (L), 122J. Simpson9-10-9James Locklear

4th-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Church of Many (L), 122V. Rodriguez2-1-2Kevin Joy
2Stretch the Truth (L), 120C. Hiraldo1-3-2Anthony Farrior
3Gunter (L), 122D. Thorpe4-5-3Amy Albright
4Romanoff (L), 122J. Acosta3-7-6Claudio Gonzalez
5Victorious Bear (L), 122G. Almodovar4-1-9Billy Davis
6Truth Serum (L), 120S. Diaz, Jr.4-2-9Freddie Johnson
7Theheatofthenight (L), 122R. Latchman3-1-3John McKee
8Willie the Whale (L), 124C. Hiraldo3-7-6Miguel Ramos Agosto
9Mosby's Ranger (L), 122A. Bocachica2-7-7Susan Cooney

5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sooey's Princess (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJames Casey
2In to the Night (L), 115J. Hiraldo3-5-7Marion Cuttino
3Bonnie Bluetooth (L), 120D. Araujo7-3-4Ollie Figgins, III
4Jules Rules (L), 120A. Lopez2-x-xJavier Contreras
5Lovetheoneyougot (L), 120G. Almodovar3-x-xJohn Casey
6Bays Castle (L), 120G. Almodovar2-4-4John Casey
7Pearly Ghost , 120C. Lopez10-x-xAmanda Rawlings
8Moiraine (L), 120A. Bocachica3-4-xJeff Runco

6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tweet This (L), 124C. Hiraldo2-1-1Timothy Grams
2No Change (L), 122D. Araujo2-2-2John McKee
3Makoto (L), 120G. Mayhew6-8-10Gordon Saleem
4Triple Bad (L), 124W. Rocha5-7-2Joseph Stehr
5Youthinkthatsfunny (L), 124R. Latchman3-1-3John McKee
6Our Lucky Man (L), 118J. Acosta2-1-4Claudio Gonzalez
7Chief Ron (L), 115J. Hiraldo5-1-7Chelsey Moysey
8Candy Invasion (L), 122G. Almodovar4-4-5John Casey

7th-$31,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Righteous Man (L), 120C. Hiraldo2-2-1Lenworth Sewell
2Irish Meadow (L), 120A. Cruz4-1-4Claudio Gonzalez
3Bop Marley (L), 120A. Lopez6-2-1Javier Contreras
4Spunman (L), 120A. Bocachica3-4-1Jeff Runco
5Charitable Spenny (L), 124J. Rivera1-4-1Linda Dollinger-Stehr
6Northern Ridge (L), 122C. Hiraldo3-2-2Jamey Johnson
7Elvirus (L), 122V. Rodriguez1-3-3Kristy Gazzier
8Riding Cloud Nine (L), 120V. Rodriguez7-3-5Dewayne Johnson
9Ishihara (L), 118A. Bocachica1-7-3Jeff Runco

8th-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Brickbat (L), 122F. Peltroche5-2-3Robert Rivera
2Barry Karafin Bets (L), 124J. Rivera1-2-1James Cornwell, Jr.
3Flat Rate (L), 120C. Hiraldo4-4-7Michael Jones, Jr.
4Golden Answer (L), 122J. Montano5-5-1Ronney Brown
5Happy Champ (L), 122C. Hiraldo7-1-1Ronney Brown
6Linda's Nekia (L), 122F. Peltroche5-4-2Jesus Rodriguez
7On the Lam (L), 122J. Acosta4-7-1Emanuel Geralis
8Jacob T (L), 124V. Rodriguez6-2-1Curtis Bass
9The Iron Bank (L), 122S. Diaz, Jr.5-2-1Timothy Shanley

