1st-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cook the Books (L), 124
|D. Williams
|8-3-5
|William Straughn
|2
|Driven to Succeed (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|2-4-3
|William Lewis, Jr.
|3
|Daffydill (L), 124
|C. Marrero
|6-6-7
|Jacob Dillon
|4
|Bowmans Lazy Girl (L), 118
|W. Rocha
|x-x-x
|Elex Bowman
|5
|Victory Royale (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|6-x-x
|Anthony Lucas
|6
|River Rewards Rvf (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|x-x-x
|Jeff Runco
|7
|Swiss Horizon (L), 113
|F. Lima
|5-5-2
|Joseph Stehr
|8
|Warriorinthehouse (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|4-x-x
|Natasha Aylor
2nd-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lavello (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|1-1-4
|Irving Velez
|2
|Jessica (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|1-3-5
|Anthony Farrior
|3
|Petes Pride (L), 117
|J. Hiraldo
|13-4-2
|Jonathan Maldonado
|4
|Morality Clause (L), 124
|R. Latchman
|2-1-5
|Jack Hurley
|5
|Upsy Daisy Do (L), 122
|J. Rivera
|5-2-5
|Cynthia Boys
|6
|Hetty G. (L), 124
|F. Peltroche
|6-1-5
|Jesus Rodriguez
|7
|Lady Kaza (L), 124
|A. Rios-Conde
|1-8-3
|Kevin Joy
3rd-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ms. Gucci Girl (L), 124
|V. Rodriguez
|3-7-3
|Alex Correa
|2
|Miami Gold (L), 110
|A. Hernandez
|6-7-7
|Diosdado Iglesias
|3
|Bronx Princess (L), 110
|C. McKenzie
|8-6-3
|Lofflin Downie
|4
|Chubby Warrior (L), 120
|J. Montano
|6-2-6
|Ronney Brown
|5
|Broadway Trouper (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|9-5-5
|Georgia Andreadakis
|6
|Eva's Girl Grace (L), 117
|A. Nunez
|2-6-5
|Freddie Johnson
|7
|Red Lil Shipment (L), 118
|J. Marrero
|5-5-4
|Timothy Collins
|8
|Gram's Gal (L), 120
|J. Marrero
|6-8-5
|Homero Laguna
|9
|Adorabledeplorable (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|9-10-9
|James Locklear
4th-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Church of Many (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|2-1-2
|Kevin Joy
|2
|Stretch the Truth (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|1-3-2
|Anthony Farrior
|3
|Gunter (L), 122
|D. Thorpe
|4-5-3
|Amy Albright
|4
|Romanoff (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|3-7-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5
|Victorious Bear (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|4-1-9
|Billy Davis
|6
|Truth Serum (L), 120
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|4-2-9
|Freddie Johnson
|7
|Theheatofthenight (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|3-1-3
|John McKee
|8
|Willie the Whale (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|3-7-6
|Miguel Ramos Agosto
|9
|Mosby's Ranger (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|2-7-7
|Susan Cooney
5th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sooey's Princess (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|4-x-x
|James Casey
|2
|In to the Night (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|3-5-7
|Marion Cuttino
|3
|Bonnie Bluetooth (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|7-3-4
|Ollie Figgins, III
|4
|Jules Rules (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|2-x-x
|Javier Contreras
|5
|Lovetheoneyougot (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|3-x-x
|John Casey
|6
|Bays Castle (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|2-4-4
|John Casey
|7
|Pearly Ghost , 120
|C. Lopez
|10-x-x
|Amanda Rawlings
|8
|Moiraine (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-4-x
|Jeff Runco
6th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L X), Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tweet This (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|2-1-1
|Timothy Grams
|2
|No Change (L), 122
|D. Araujo
|2-2-2
|John McKee
|3
|Makoto (L), 120
|G. Mayhew
|6-8-10
|Gordon Saleem
|4
|Triple Bad (L), 124
|W. Rocha
|5-7-2
|Joseph Stehr
|5
|Youthinkthatsfunny (L), 124
|R. Latchman
|3-1-3
|John McKee
|6
|Our Lucky Man (L), 118
|J. Acosta
|2-1-4
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7
|Chief Ron (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|5-1-7
|Chelsey Moysey
|8
|Candy Invasion (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|4-4-5
|John Casey
7th-$31,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Righteous Man (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|2-2-1
|Lenworth Sewell
|2
|Irish Meadow (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|4-1-4
|Claudio Gonzalez
|3
|Bop Marley (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|6-2-1
|Javier Contreras
|4
|Spunman (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-4-1
|Jeff Runco
|5
|Charitable Spenny (L), 124
|J. Rivera
|1-4-1
|Linda Dollinger-Stehr
|6
|Northern Ridge (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|3-2-2
|Jamey Johnson
|7
|Elvirus (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|1-3-3
|Kristy Gazzier
|8
|Riding Cloud Nine (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|7-3-5
|Dewayne Johnson
|9
|Ishihara (L), 118
|A. Bocachica
|1-7-3
|Jeff Runco
8th-$15,400, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Brickbat (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|5-2-3
|Robert Rivera
|2
|Barry Karafin Bets (L), 124
|J. Rivera
|1-2-1
|James Cornwell, Jr.
|3
|Flat Rate (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|4-4-7
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|4
|Golden Answer (L), 122
|J. Montano
|5-5-1
|Ronney Brown
|5
|Happy Champ (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|7-1-1
|Ronney Brown
|6
|Linda's Nekia (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|5-4-2
|Jesus Rodriguez
|7
|On the Lam (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|4-7-1
|Emanuel Geralis
|8
|Jacob T (L), 124
|V. Rodriguez
|6-2-1
|Curtis Bass
|9
|The Iron Bank (L), 122
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|5-2-1
|Timothy Shanley
