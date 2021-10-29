1st-$15,900, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tiz Auction Time (L), 122
|W. Rocha
|5-3-1
|Barry Utterback
|2
|Long Gray Line (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|1-6-8
|Michael Weeks
|3
|Nova Boy (L), 122
|W. Ho
|4-1-6
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|4
|Auts Revolution (L), 122
|J. Montano
|6-4-5
|Ronney Brown
|5
|Kadesh (L), 117
|J. Hiraldo
|2-6-1
|Rhea Pennella
|6
|Rosas Way (L), 122
|J. Marrero
|4-1-4
|Rhea Pennella
2nd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Sugar Lips (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|4-4-3
|John Casey
|2
|Air Medal (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|x-x-x
|Jeff Runco
|3
|What an Ox (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|3-4-6
|Anthony Lucas
|4
|Machen's Ridge (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|x-x-x
|Marion Cuttino
|5
|Happy Years (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|x-x-x
|Javier Contreras
|6
|Roll Dem Bones (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|4-7-2
|Ollie Figgins, III
|7
|Change Your Luck (L), 120
|J. Montano
|6-2-7
|Crystal Pickett
3rd-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|City Princess (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|4-7-6
|Samuel Geris, Jr.
|2
|Wicked Jane (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|3-2-3
|Claudio Gonzalez
|3
|That Kenney Kid (L), 122
|J. Montano
|7-7-8
|Ronney Brown
|4
|Adabel (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|5-2-2
|Raul Garrido
|5
|Miss Grandstander (L), 124
|.
|3-4-1
|Kevin Joy
|6
|At the Half (L), 124
|D. Thorpe
|2-2-5
|David Walters
|7
|Damisela (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|4-5-2
|Donovan Raymond
|8
|Lunar Prayer (L), 124
|J. Simpson
|5-7-5
|Kevin Boykins
4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Late in the Game (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|2-x-x
|James Casey
|2
|Owen's Magic (L), 120
|R. Maldonado
|7-x-x
|Kevin Joy
|3
|My Boy Clyde (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Javier Contreras
|4
|Stormin Rocket (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|4-5-9
|Lewis Craig, Jr.
|5
|Felicias Castle (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|4-4-x
|Timothy Grams
|6
|Moved by Juba (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|2-3-8
|Kristy Petty
|7
|Penguin Parade (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-x-x
|Jeff Runco
5th-$20,900, Claiming $15,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Nazca Mystery (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|6-9-4
|Kristy Gazzier
|2
|Henry Standingbear (L), 122
|J. Villegas
|2-7-4
|Nelsi Roman-Salon
|3
|In the Gospel (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|6-5-7
|Edwin Tobin
|4
|Nautical Warrior (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|5-2-2
|Jeff Runco
|5
|Deputy Ben (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|4-5-8
|John Daniel, Jr.
|6
|Remys Showtime (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|3-5-5
|Timothy Grams
|7
|Towering Chance (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|1-6-6
|David Walters
6th-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Classic Tuxedo (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|7-6-x
|John McKee
|2
|Dude and Jumper , 120
|V. Rodriguez
|x-x-x
|James Locklear
|3
|Smellslikemoney (L), 111
|A. Nunez
|8-5-x
|Ernesto Perez
|4
|Great Big Notion (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|5-3-4
|Ernesto Perez
|5
|Baytown Jakester , 120
|B. Whitacre
|5-x-x
|Paul McEntee
|6
|Cash Flowing (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|3-2-2
|Anthony Farrior
|7
|Forever Yours (M), 118
|J. Rivera
|7-8-5
|Keturah Obed-Letts
|8
|Quarantine , 120
|G. Almodovar
|10-x-x
|Paul McEntee
7th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Coach Rube (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|7-6-1
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|2
|My Lovely Girl (L), 113
|A. Nunez
|2-2-5
|Analia Larrosa
|3
|Dark Tricks (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|11-6-4
|James Locklear
|4
|College Kid (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|6-1-2
|James Casey
|5
|Good Karma (L), 120
|D. Araujo
|3-1-4
|Ronney Brown
|6
|Our Diamond Girl (L), 124
|F. Peltroche
|1-9-5
|Timothy Grams
|7
|Captain Sam (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|4-6-5
|Robert Reid, Jr.
|8
|Justalittleviolent (L), 122
|J. Villegas
|1-6-1
|Lyn Venham
8th-$30,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Momza (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|6-7-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|2
|Are You Happy (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|3-2-4
|Gerasimos Moschonas
|3
|Carson and I (L), 114
|C. McKenzie
|8-9-6
|Horace Armstrong
|4
|My Boy Stryker (L), 124
|W. Rocha
|4-4-5
|Marshall Campbell
|5
|Happy Charlie (L), 120
|C. Marrero
|2-5-x
|Stacey Viands
|6
|Raging Whirlwind , 120
|A. Bocachica
|5-3-4
|Pearl Chain
|7
|Moon of Royalty (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|4-6-6
|Rafael Flores
