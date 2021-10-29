1st-$15,900, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tiz Auction Time (L), 122W. Rocha5-3-1Barry Utterback
2Long Gray Line (L), 122R. Latchman1-6-8Michael Weeks
3Nova Boy (L), 122W. Ho4-1-6Michael Jones, Jr.
4Auts Revolution (L), 122J. Montano6-4-5Ronney Brown
5Kadesh (L), 117J. Hiraldo2-6-1Rhea Pennella
6Rosas Way (L), 122J. Marrero4-1-4Rhea Pennella

2nd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Sugar Lips (L), 120D. Thorpe4-4-3John Casey
2Air Medal (L), 120A. Bocachicax-x-xJeff Runco
3What an Ox (L), 120R. Latchman3-4-6Anthony Lucas
4Machen's Ridge (L), 115J. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino
5Happy Years (L), 120F. Peltrochex-x-xJavier Contreras
6Roll Dem Bones (L), 120D. Araujo4-7-2Ollie Figgins, III
7Change Your Luck (L), 120J. Montano6-2-7Crystal Pickett

3rd-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1City Princess (L), 122J. Simpson4-7-6Samuel Geris, Jr.
2Wicked Jane (L), 122J. Acosta3-2-3Claudio Gonzalez
3That Kenney Kid (L), 122J. Montano7-7-8Ronney Brown
4Adabel (L), 113A. Nunez5-2-2Raul Garrido
5Miss Grandstander (L), 124.3-4-1Kevin Joy
6At the Half (L), 124D. Thorpe2-2-5David Walters
7Damisela (L), 122J. Simpson4-5-2Donovan Raymond
8Lunar Prayer (L), 124J. Simpson5-7-5Kevin Boykins

4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Late in the Game (L), 120R. Latchman2-x-xJames Casey
2Owen's Magic (L), 120R. Maldonado7-x-xKevin Joy
3My Boy Clyde (L), 120A. Lopezx-x-xJavier Contreras
4Stormin Rocket (L), 120J. Rivera4-5-9Lewis Craig, Jr.
5Felicias Castle (L), 120C. Hiraldo4-4-xTimothy Grams
6Moved by Juba (L), 120R. Latchman2-3-8Kristy Petty
7Penguin Parade (L), 120A. Bocachica3-x-xJeff Runco

5th-$20,900, Claiming $15,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Nazca Mystery (L), 120K. Trotman6-9-4Kristy Gazzier
2Henry Standingbear (L), 122J. Villegas2-7-4Nelsi Roman-Salon
3In the Gospel (L), 122V. Rodriguez6-5-7Edwin Tobin
4Nautical Warrior (L), 115A. Nunez5-2-2Jeff Runco
5Deputy Ben (L), 122J. Simpson4-5-8John Daniel, Jr.
6Remys Showtime (L), 122C. Hiraldo3-5-5Timothy Grams
7Towering Chance (L), 118F. Peltroche1-6-6David Walters

6th-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Classic Tuxedo (L), 120K. Trotman7-6-xJohn McKee
2Dude and Jumper , 120V. Rodriguezx-x-xJames Locklear
3Smellslikemoney (L), 111A. Nunez8-5-xErnesto Perez
4Great Big Notion (L), 120F. Peltroche5-3-4Ernesto Perez
5Baytown Jakester , 120B. Whitacre5-x-xPaul McEntee
6Cash Flowing (L), 120A. Bocachica3-2-2Anthony Farrior
7Forever Yours (M), 118J. Rivera7-8-5Keturah Obed-Letts
8Quarantine , 120G. Almodovar10-x-xPaul McEntee

7th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Coach Rube (L), 120F. Peltroche7-6-1Michael Jones, Jr.
2My Lovely Girl (L), 113A. Nunez2-2-5Analia Larrosa
3Dark Tricks (L), 120C. Hiraldo11-6-4James Locklear
4College Kid (L), 122R. Latchman6-1-2James Casey
5Good Karma (L), 120D. Araujo3-1-4Ronney Brown
6Our Diamond Girl (L), 124F. Peltroche1-9-5Timothy Grams
7Captain Sam (L), 120J. Acosta4-6-5Robert Reid, Jr.
8Justalittleviolent (L), 122J. Villegas1-6-1Lyn Venham

8th-$30,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Momza (L), 120A. Cruz6-7-6Claudio Gonzalez
2Are You Happy (L), 120V. Rodriguez3-2-4Gerasimos Moschonas
3Carson and I (L), 114C. McKenzie8-9-6Horace Armstrong
4My Boy Stryker (L), 124W. Rocha4-4-5Marshall Campbell
5Happy Charlie (L), 120C. Marrero2-5-xStacey Viands
6Raging Whirlwind , 120A. Bocachica5-3-4Pearl Chain
7Moon of Royalty (L), 120R. Latchman4-6-6Rafael Flores

