1st-$20,900, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kukulkan (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|1-9-5
|Miguel Ramos Agosto
|15/1
|2
|Unnamed Soldier (L), 120
|J. Villegas
|3-4-5
|Yolonda King
|12/1
|3
|To the Front (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|2-1-1
|Anthony Farrior
|7/5
|4
|Ruling (L), 124
|R. Latchman
|1-1-4
|Jack Hurley
|8/5
|5
|Freedom Is Ringing (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|5-2-5
|Rhea Pennella
|20/1
|6
|Zaino Boyz (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|3-2-2
|Billy Davis
|3/1
2nd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Doc Elm (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|3-2-2
|Anthony Farrior
|8/5
|2
|Golden Mettle (L), 124
|J. Marrero
|5-6-7
|Kathleen Hamlin
|15/1
|3
|In Jubalation (L), 122
|J. Montano
|4-5-x
|Larry Curtis
|8/1
|4
|My Boy Stryker (L), 124
|W. Rocha
|6-4-4
|Marshall Campbell
|15/1
|5
|On a Whim , 112
|C. McKenzie
|11-7-x
|Andrew Murtaugh
|30/1
|6
|Quid Pro Quo (L), 122
|W. Ho
|2-4-3
|Ronney Brown
|7/5
|7
|Jackson Man (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|4-2-3
|Glenn Harrison
|4/1
3rd-$9,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Be Be Bop (L), 122
|D. Thorpe
|5-6-4
|Kevin Patterson
|7/5
|2
|Grand Fiber (L), 124
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|1-2-4
|Manolo Mangual
|8/5
|3
|Gattosing (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|6-3-4
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|6/1
|4
|Twentytwenty (L), 120
|C. Marrero
|7-5-5
|Alex Correa
|15/1
|5
|Indus Valley Man (L), 122
|J. Marrero
|7-6-8
|Kathleen Hamlin
|15/1
|6
|Jaxbradenrishi (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|5-4-3
|Wade Sanderson
|9/2
4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|More Please (L), 124
|F. Peltroche
|3-2-2
|Javier Contreras
|3/1
|2
|In High Gear (L), 122
|W. Ho
|3-3-2
|Timothy McDonald
|8/1
|3
|Hurricane Amigo (L), 124
|G. Almodovar
|7-5-3
|Linda Dollinger-Stehr
|15/1
|4
|Pete the Beast (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|2-x-x
|Jeff Runco
|6/5
|5
|Glorious Mahomes (L), 122
|A. Lopez
|2-x-x
|Javier Contreras
|7/2
|6
|Being Me (L), 124
|C. Bonilla
|5-6-3
|Jesse Weinlein
|10/1
|7
|Sun of Silver (L), 124
|J. Montano
|5-5-x
|Donald Yovanovich
|15/1
5th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Slingin Sammy B (L), 120
|C. Lopez
|2-1-1
|Anthony Farrior
|4/1
|2
|Complete Surprise (L), 120
|J. Simpson
|3-2-3
|Ernest Haynes
|5/1
|3
|Boogie With Me (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|5-1-7
|Kieron Magee
|8/1
|4
|Dazzle Me (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|4-5-6
|Mike Butts
|12/1
|5
|Power Forward (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|8-4-1
|Jeff Runco
|9/2
|6
|Moma Tiger (L), 124
|D. Thorpe
|1-2-5
|Flint Stites
|5/2
|7
|Take Me Home (L), 122
|A. Cruz
|6-4-1
|Anthony Farrior
|6/1
|8
|Deco Strong (L), 120
|J. Montano
|5-5-1
|Flint Stites
|10/1
6th-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Never Compromise (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|1-4-4
|Anthony Farrior
|9/2
|2
|Henry Standingbear (L), 124
|K. Trotman
|8-1-3
|Nelsi Roman-Salon
|20/1
|3
|Roof Top Bar (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|4-2-5
|Mike Butts
|6/1
|4
|Jeffery Scott (L), 124
|A. Cruz
|3-9-2
|Anthony Farrior
|6/1
|5
|Buzzhound (L), 120
|W. Ho
|4-4-2
|Ronney Brown
|8/1
|6
|Nautical Warrior (L), 117
|F. Lima
|7-1-5
|Jeff Runco
|5/1
|7
|Iron Pearls (L), 118
|R. Latchman
|8-1-3
|Madison Meyers
|20/1
|8
|Native Courage (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|6-8-10
|Kristy Gazzier
|30/1
|9
|Mutakaamil (L), 122
|C. Lopez
|2-1-6
|Kieron Magee
|7/2
|10
|Grecian Admiral (L), 124
|A. Lopez
|1-1-2
|Vernon Greaves
|4/1
7th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fortune's Fool (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|9-6-5
|Emanuel Geralis
|7/2
|2
|Fu Man Sue (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|4-3-3
|Kevin Joy
|12/1
|3
|Brother Corbin (L), 124
|A. Rios-Conde
|8-1-1
|Janice Groves
|8/1
|4
|Fizbo (L), 120
|A. Cruz
|2-3-6
|Edward Allard
|6/1
|5
|Hobe Sound (L), 122
|J. Montano
|5-4-6
|Crystal Pickett
|15/1
|6
|Tringale (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|2-4-2
|Kevin Joy
|9/2
|7
|Ohio Class (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|3-1-2
|Benjamin Perkins, Jr.
|5/2
|8
|Another Victory (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|1-1-4
|Jeff Runco
|4/1
8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Berrinche (L), 124
|V. Rodriguez
|7-8-8
|Mark Shanley
|30/1
|2
|Now I'm Broke (L), 124
|J. Montano
|2-5-3
|Crystal Pickett
|7/2
|3
|Oulog (L), 124
|A. Rios-Conde
|7-5-4
|Donald Yovanovich
|30/1
|4
|Chappie James (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|6-6-x
|Javier Contreras
|15/1
|5
|Free Steve (L), 118
|J. Simpson
|8-5-x
|Hector Garza
|30/1
|6
|New South (L), 120
|J. Villegas
|3-2-2
|John Carlisle
|3/1
|7
|Indy Del Sol (L), 120
|C. Marrero
|9-6-4
|Stacey Viands
|9/5
|8
|Save the Land (L), 120
|W. Ho
|6-7-6
|Moises Valdez
|6/1
|9
|Dunluce Caissle (L), 111
|A. Nunez
|4-4-6
|Russell Davis
|15/1
|10
|Heroic Deed (L), 120
|W. Cullum
|5-3-6
|Crystal Pickett
|8/1
|11
|Postino's Story (L), 120
|J. Montano
|8-5-3
|Ronney Brown
|8/5
|12
|Don't Throw Stones (L), 120
|J. Acosta
|6-3-6
|Kelly Deiter
|5/1
|13
|Dune Dune (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|7-x-x
|John Volpe
|15/1
|14
|Transfer the Funds (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|6-7-5
|Rick Buckley
|2/1
