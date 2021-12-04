1st-$20,900, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kukulkan (L), 124C. Hiraldo1-9-5Miguel Ramos Agosto15/1
2Unnamed Soldier (L), 120J. Villegas3-4-5Yolonda King12/1
3To the Front (L), 124A. Bocachica2-1-1Anthony Farrior7/5
4Ruling (L), 124R. Latchman1-1-4Jack Hurley8/5
5Freedom Is Ringing (L), 120F. Peltroche5-2-5Rhea Pennella20/1
6Zaino Boyz (L), 120D. Thorpe3-2-2Billy Davis3/1

2nd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Doc Elm (L), 122A. Bocachica3-2-2Anthony Farrior8/5
2Golden Mettle (L), 124J. Marrero5-6-7Kathleen Hamlin15/1
3In Jubalation (L), 122J. Montano4-5-xLarry Curtis8/1
4My Boy Stryker (L), 124W. Rocha6-4-4Marshall Campbell15/1
5On a Whim , 112C. McKenzie11-7-xAndrew Murtaugh30/1
6Quid Pro Quo (L), 122W. Ho2-4-3Ronney Brown7/5
7Jackson Man (L), 122J. Simpson4-2-3Glenn Harrison4/1

3rd-$9,200, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Be Be Bop (L), 122D. Thorpe5-6-4Kevin Patterson7/5
2Grand Fiber (L), 124S. Diaz, Jr.1-2-4Manolo Mangual8/5
3Gattosing (L), 115A. Nunez6-3-4Michael Jones, Jr.6/1
4Twentytwenty (L), 120C. Marrero7-5-5Alex Correa15/1
5Indus Valley Man (L), 122J. Marrero7-6-8Kathleen Hamlin15/1
6Jaxbradenrishi (L), 122V. Rodriguez5-4-3Wade Sanderson9/2

4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1More Please (L), 124F. Peltroche3-2-2Javier Contreras3/1
2In High Gear (L), 122W. Ho3-3-2Timothy McDonald8/1
3Hurricane Amigo (L), 124G. Almodovar7-5-3Linda Dollinger-Stehr15/1
4Pete the Beast (L), 124A. Bocachica2-x-xJeff Runco6/5
5Glorious Mahomes (L), 122A. Lopez2-x-xJavier Contreras7/2
6Being Me (L), 124C. Bonilla5-6-3Jesse Weinlein10/1
7Sun of Silver (L), 124J. Montano5-5-xDonald Yovanovich15/1

5th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Slingin Sammy B (L), 120C. Lopez2-1-1Anthony Farrior4/1
2Complete Surprise (L), 120J. Simpson3-2-3Ernest Haynes5/1
3Boogie With Me (L), 122G. Almodovar5-1-7Kieron Magee8/1
4Dazzle Me (L), 122F. Peltroche4-5-6Mike Butts12/1
5Power Forward (L), 122A. Bocachica8-4-1Jeff Runco9/2
6Moma Tiger (L), 124D. Thorpe1-2-5Flint Stites5/2
7Take Me Home (L), 122A. Cruz6-4-1Anthony Farrior6/1
8Deco Strong (L), 120J. Montano5-5-1Flint Stites10/1

6th-$17,600, Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Never Compromise (L), 124A. Bocachica1-4-4Anthony Farrior9/2
2Henry Standingbear (L), 124K. Trotman8-1-3Nelsi Roman-Salon20/1
3Roof Top Bar (L), 122F. Peltroche4-2-5Mike Butts6/1
4Jeffery Scott (L), 124A. Cruz3-9-2Anthony Farrior6/1
5Buzzhound (L), 120W. Ho4-4-2Ronney Brown8/1
6Nautical Warrior (L), 117F. Lima7-1-5Jeff Runco5/1
7Iron Pearls (L), 118R. Latchman8-1-3Madison Meyers20/1
8Native Courage (L), 122C. Hiraldo6-8-10Kristy Gazzier30/1
9Mutakaamil (L), 122C. Lopez2-1-6Kieron Magee7/2
10Grecian Admiral (L), 124A. Lopez1-1-2Vernon Greaves4/1

7th-$33,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fortune's Fool (L), 120J. Acosta9-6-5Emanuel Geralis7/2
2Fu Man Sue (L), 120F. Peltroche4-3-3Kevin Joy12/1
3Brother Corbin (L), 124A. Rios-Conde8-1-1Janice Groves8/1
4Fizbo (L), 120A. Cruz2-3-6Edward Allard6/1
5Hobe Sound (L), 122J. Montano5-4-6Crystal Pickett15/1
6Tringale (L), 120G. Almodovar2-4-2Kevin Joy9/2
7Ohio Class (L), 122R. Latchman3-1-2Benjamin Perkins, Jr.5/2
8Another Victory (L), 124A. Bocachica1-1-4Jeff Runco4/1

8th-$12,100, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Berrinche (L), 124V. Rodriguez7-8-8Mark Shanley30/1
2Now I'm Broke (L), 124J. Montano2-5-3Crystal Pickett7/2
3Oulog (L), 124A. Rios-Conde7-5-4Donald Yovanovich30/1
4Chappie James (L), 120F. Peltroche6-6-xJavier Contreras15/1
5Free Steve (L), 118J. Simpson8-5-xHector Garza30/1
6New South (L), 120J. Villegas3-2-2John Carlisle3/1
7Indy Del Sol (L), 120C. Marrero9-6-4Stacey Viands9/5
8Save the Land (L), 120W. Ho6-7-6Moises Valdez6/1
9Dunluce Caissle (L), 111A. Nunez4-4-6Russell Davis15/1
10Heroic Deed (L), 120W. Cullum5-3-6Crystal Pickett8/1
11Postino's Story (L), 120J. Montano8-5-3Ronney Brown8/5
12Don't Throw Stones (L), 120J. Acosta6-3-6Kelly Deiter5/1
13Dune Dune (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn Volpe15/1
14Transfer the Funds (L), 122J. Acosta6-7-5Rick Buckley2/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you