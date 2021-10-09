1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Owen's Magic (L), 120
|R. Maldonado
|7-x-x
|Kevin Joy
|10/1
|2
|Blue N Gold (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|10-4-x
|Javier Contreras
|5/2
|3
|Spectaculo (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|x-x-x
|Jeff Runco
|2/1
|4
|Sugar Lips (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|4-3-4
|John Casey
|4/1
|5
|Juba's Money Honey (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|6-x-x
|James Casey
|10/1
|6
|Moved by Juba (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|3-8-6
|Kristy Petty
|3/1
2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Truth Serum (L), 122
|K. Morales
|4-2-9
|Freddie Johnson
|8/1
|2
|Victorious Bear (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|1-9-5
|Billy Davis
|5/2
|3
|Golden G (L), 120
|J. Simpson
|12-1-3
|Ryan Gillespie
|6/1
|4
|Taneleer (L), 110
|L. Mbatha
|7-10-8
|Donovan Raymond
|20/1
|5
|Church of Many (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|1-2-2
|Kevin Joy
|1/1
|6
|Grandpa Munster (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|3-4-4
|Jamey Johnson
|5/1
3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Leg Up (L), 120
|A. Rios-Conde
|6-6-8
|John Casey
|15/1
|2
|Stormin Rocket (L), 110
|L. Mbatha
|5-9-x
|Lewis Craig, Jr.
|20/1
|3
|Jungle Beast (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|2-3-x
|Javier Contreras
|6/5
|4
|Penguin Parade (L), 120
|A. Bocachica
|x-x-x
|Jeff Runco
|7/5
|5
|With Secret Energy (L), 120
|B. Whitacre
|5-x-x
|Jerred Mitchell
|20/1
|6
|Late in the Game (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|x-x-x
|James Casey
|4/1
4th-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Warriorinthehouse (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|x-x-x
|Natasha Aylor
|10/1
|2
|Split the Check (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|2-4-3
|Kevin Joy
|3/5
|3
|Another Excuse (L), 120
|A. Rios-Conde
|x-x-x
|Lewis Craig, Jr.
|8/1
|4
|Cook the Books (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|5-6-8
|William Straughn
|6/1
|5
|Driven to Succeed (L), 110
|L. Mbatha
|4-3-5
|William Lewis, Jr.
|5/2
5th-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Grand Fiber (L), 124
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|2-4-3
|Manolo Mangual
|10/1
|2
|Deo Forte (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|1-2-5
|Kevin Patterson
|7/5
|3
|Theheatofthenight (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|1-3-7
|John McKee
|12/1
|4
|Mosby's Ranger (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|7-7-4
|Susan Cooney
|5/1
|5
|Gunter (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|5-3-1
|Amy Albright
|4/1
|6
|Romanoff (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|3-7-6
|Claudio Gonzalez
|5/2
6th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ohh Beehave (L), 124
|J. Marrero
|3-7-4
|Mark Shanley
|20/1
|2
|Kinky Frolic (L), 111
|A. Nunez
|2-4-2
|Jeff Runco
|9/5
|3
|Miss Bee Hiving (L), 124
|K. Trotman
|4-3-3
|Mark Shanley
|10/1
|4
|Brandyurafinegirl (L), 118
|F. Peltroche
|5-2-4
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|6/1
|5
|Out of Romance (L), 118
|A. Bocachica
|5-6-5
|Anthony Farrior
|3/5
7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Happy Champ (L), 118
|C. Hiraldo
|1-1-2
|Ronney Brown
|8/1
|2
|Savatiano (L), 118
|K. Trotman
|4-3-4
|Tina Malgarini-Mawing
|10/1
|3
|Roof Top Bar (L), 120
|R. Maldonado
|5-3-6
|Mike Butts
|15/1
|4
|New Frontier (L), 122
|D. Thorpe
|1-3-2
|Kieron Magee
|2/1
|5
|Bop Marley (L), 120
|A. Lopez
|2-1-2
|Javier Contreras
|6/1
|6
|Hello Carlo (L), 122
|C. Marrero
|1-2-3
|Stacey Viands
|10/1
|7
|Fast Loaded (L), 124
|G. Almodovar
|5-1-1
|Kevin Patterson
|9/5
|8
|Awesome Buzz (L), 122
|J. Acosta
|8-4-7
|Lloyd Scott
|10/1
8th-$15,900, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|The Iron Bank (L), 122
|R. Maldonado
|2-1-3
|Timothy Shanley
|10/1
|2
|Tizezzy (L), 120
|J. Montano
|5-5-3
|Ronney Brown
|8/1
|3
|Southside Warrior (L), 122
|R. Latchman
|2-1-3
|Jack Hurley
|2/1
|4
|Owl Run (L), 122
|K. Trotman
|5-3-7
|Timothy Shanley
|15/1
|5
|Marylander (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|3-5-5
|Anthony Farrior
|9/5
|6
|Kadesh (L), 112
|L. Mbatha
|6-1-4
|Rhea Pennella
|5/1
|7
|Charitable Visit (L), 122
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|4-3-5
|Manolo Mangual
|6/1
