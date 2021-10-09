1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Owen's Magic (L), 120R. Maldonado7-x-xKevin Joy10/1
2Blue N Gold (L), 120A. Lopez10-4-xJavier Contreras5/2
3Spectaculo (L), 120A. Bocachicax-x-xJeff Runco2/1
4Sugar Lips (L), 120D. Thorpe4-3-4John Casey4/1
5Juba's Money Honey (L), 120G. Almodovar6-x-xJames Casey10/1
6Moved by Juba (L), 120R. Latchman3-8-6Kristy Petty3/1

2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Truth Serum (L), 122K. Morales4-2-9Freddie Johnson8/1
2Victorious Bear (L), 120D. Thorpe1-9-5Billy Davis5/2
3Golden G (L), 120J. Simpson12-1-3Ryan Gillespie6/1
4Taneleer (L), 110L. Mbatha7-10-8Donovan Raymond20/1
5Church of Many (L), 122V. Rodriguez1-2-2Kevin Joy1/1
6Grandpa Munster (L), 120C. Hiraldo3-4-4Jamey Johnson5/1

3rd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Leg Up (L), 120A. Rios-Conde6-6-8John Casey15/1
2Stormin Rocket (L), 110L. Mbatha5-9-xLewis Craig, Jr.20/1
3Jungle Beast (L), 120A. Lopez2-3-xJavier Contreras6/5
4Penguin Parade (L), 120A. Bocachicax-x-xJeff Runco7/5
5With Secret Energy (L), 120B. Whitacre5-x-xJerred Mitchell20/1
6Late in the Game (L), 120R. Latchmanx-x-xJames Casey4/1

4th-$18,700, Maiden Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Warriorinthehouse (L), 120V. Rodriguezx-x-xNatasha Aylor10/1
2Split the Check (L), 120F. Peltroche2-4-3Kevin Joy3/5
3Another Excuse (L), 120A. Rios-Condex-x-xLewis Craig, Jr.8/1
4Cook the Books (L), 122J. Simpson5-6-8William Straughn6/1
5Driven to Succeed (L), 110L. Mbatha4-3-5William Lewis, Jr.5/2

5th-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Grand Fiber (L), 124S. Diaz, Jr.2-4-3Manolo Mangual10/1
2Deo Forte (L), 122G. Almodovar1-2-5Kevin Patterson7/5
3Theheatofthenight (L), 122R. Latchman1-3-7John McKee12/1
4Mosby's Ranger (L), 122A. Bocachica7-7-4Susan Cooney5/1
5Gunter (L), 120D. Thorpe5-3-1Amy Albright4/1
6Romanoff (L), 122J. Acosta3-7-6Claudio Gonzalez5/2

6th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ohh Beehave (L), 124J. Marrero3-7-4Mark Shanley20/1
2Kinky Frolic (L), 111A. Nunez2-4-2Jeff Runco9/5
3Miss Bee Hiving (L), 124K. Trotman4-3-3Mark Shanley10/1
4Brandyurafinegirl (L), 118F. Peltroche5-2-4Michael Jones, Jr.6/1
5Out of Romance (L), 118A. Bocachica5-6-5Anthony Farrior3/5

7th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Happy Champ (L), 118C. Hiraldo1-1-2Ronney Brown8/1
2Savatiano (L), 118K. Trotman4-3-4Tina Malgarini-Mawing10/1
3Roof Top Bar (L), 120R. Maldonado5-3-6Mike Butts15/1
4New Frontier (L), 122D. Thorpe1-3-2Kieron Magee2/1
5Bop Marley (L), 120A. Lopez2-1-2Javier Contreras6/1
6Hello Carlo (L), 122C. Marrero1-2-3Stacey Viands10/1
7Fast Loaded (L), 124G. Almodovar5-1-1Kevin Patterson9/5
8Awesome Buzz (L), 122J. Acosta8-4-7Lloyd Scott10/1

8th-$15,900, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1The Iron Bank (L), 122R. Maldonado2-1-3Timothy Shanley10/1
2Tizezzy (L), 120J. Montano5-5-3Ronney Brown8/1
3Southside Warrior (L), 122R. Latchman2-1-3Jack Hurley2/1
4Owl Run (L), 122K. Trotman5-3-7Timothy Shanley15/1
5Marylander (L), 124A. Bocachica3-5-5Anthony Farrior9/5
6Kadesh (L), 112L. Mbatha6-1-4Rhea Pennella5/1
7Charitable Visit (L), 122S. Diaz, Jr.4-3-5Manolo Mangual6/1

