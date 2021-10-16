1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Awesome Incentive (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|4-x-x
|John McKee
|12/1
|2
|Holly's Persuasion (L), 120
|D. Thorpe
|7-x-x
|John McKee
|12/1
|3
|Shiny Penny (L), 120
|J. Montano
|x-x-x
|Crystal Pickett
|6/1
|4
|Miss Midnight , 120
|W. Ho
|2-5-5
|James Lawrence, II
|7/5
|5
|Swayin to and Fro , 120
|C. Hiraldo
|x-x-x
|Marion Cuttino
|15/1
|6
|I B Nasty (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|3-4-5
|Gregory Viands
|8/1
|7
|Ain't She a Pistol , 115
|J. Hiraldo
|3-5-x
|Chelsey Moysey
|8/5
2nd-$8,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Castle Bound (L), 124
|A. Rios-Conde
|7-5-6
|Jason Sheppard
|30/1
|2
|Gattosing (L), 124
|C. Hiraldo
|4-1-3
|Michael Jones, Jr.
|6/1
|3
|Shackled (L), 112
|C. McKenzie
|6-9-3
|Andrew Murtaugh
|15/1
|4
|Cowboy Mz (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|3-9-6
|Eddie Clouston
|8/5
|5
|Successful Zip (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|6-6-7
|Brian Boyce
|15/1
|6
|Zep (L), 124
|A. Bocachica
|1-2-5
|Anthony Farrior
|4/5
|7
|Rolling Brook (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|8-6-7
|Mark Racanelli
|30/1
3rd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lil Toughman (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|3-1-2
|Jamey Johnson
|3/1
|2
|Winter Is Here , 115
|J. Hiraldo
|6-6-7
|Kristy Gazzier
|8/1
|3
|Deputy James (L), 122
|J. Rivera
|2-6-2
|Keturah Obed-Letts
|7/2
|4
|Jacklighting (L), 122
|D. Thorpe
|4-11-4
|C. Johnson
|4/1
|5
|Miki (L), 122
|A. Rios-Conde
|2-5-7
|Ollie Figgins, III
|9/2
|6
|Mindyourpsandqs (L), 122
|W. Rocha
|4-4-4
|Joseph Stehr
|8/1
|7
|Normandy's Empire (L), 124
|K. Morales
|1-5-2
|Russell Davis
|5/1
4th-$14,300, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Frank's Legacy (L), 122
|F. Peltroche
|5-1-2
|Eddie Clouston
|2/1
|2
|Bearcat Kitten (L), 122
|A. Rios-Conde
|4-3-5
|Rhea Pennella
|8/1
|3
|Union Grace (L), 122
|J. Rivera
|5-5-6
|Cynthia Boys
|10/1
|4
|Fluent in Sarcasm (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|2-4-3
|Ronney Brown
|7/2
|5
|Freedom Is Ringing (L), 122
|J. Simpson
|7-9-6
|Rhea Pennella
|15/1
|6
|Higher Purpose (L), 120
|G. Almodovar
|6-10-8
|Kevin Patterson
|8/5
|7
|Wizard of Odds (L), 120
|V. Rodriguez
|3-6-4
|Natasha Aylor
|15/1
5th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Platinum Frolic (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|1-3-12
|Jeff Runco
|5/2
|2
|Kalenjin (L), 120
|J. Simpson
|1-1-8
|Anthony Lucas
|12/1
|3
|Take Charge Tina (L), 120
|J. Rivera
|6-3-10
|William Atkins
|15/1
|4
|Strollntothebank (L), 120
|F. Peltroche
|3-4-3
|Tina Malgarini-Mawing
|15/1
|5
|Hightime Valentine (L), 118
|G. Almodovar
|2-1-2
|Michael Simone
|7/2
|6
|Until Now (L), 118
|K. Trotman
|2-5-5
|Kristy Gazzier
|5/1
|7
|Uncaptured Ruby (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|1-1-7
|Tina Malgarini-Mawing
|9/2
|8
|Stay Out (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|3-3-4
|Dale Capuano
|4/1
6th-$31,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tweet This (L), 120
|C. Hiraldo
|1-1-1
|Timothy Grams
|9/5
|2
|Sassy King (L), 120
|L. Batista
|6-6-8
|Samuel Davis
|12/1
|3
|Brother Corbin (L), 124
|A. Rios-Conde
|1-2-2
|Janice Groves
|6/5
|4
|Moonlit Night (L), 120
|R. Latchman
|2-5-2
|Timothy Grams
|10/1
|5
|Burn the Ships (L), 118
|J. Montano
|1-1-4
|Ronney Brown
|7/2
|6
|Rrace Day Warrior (L), 118
|V. Rodriguez
|8-7-2
|M. Boggs
|15/1
7th-$35,200, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rip Thorn (L), 124
|R. Latchman
|1-1-1
|Timothy Collins
|15/1
|2
|River Crosroad Rvf (L), 122
|A. Bocachica
|2-1-2
|Jeff Runco
|3/1
|3
|Boss E Boogs (L), 122
|W. Rocha
|4-1-6
|Joseph Stehr
|7/2
|4
|Opera Nite (L), 115
|A. Nunez
|4-6-3
|Jeff Runco
|4/1
|5
|Awsome Faith (L), 122
|A. Lopez
|6-5-5
|Jeffrey Allen
|15/1
|6
|Fancy Concho (L), 122
|C. Hiraldo
|2-7-2
|Timothy Grams
|8/5
|7
|Night Train Wayne (L), 124
|V. Rodriguez
|8-1-7
|William Straughn
|10/1
8th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Slip Slidin (L), 120
|J. Simpson
|5-7-6
|Joseph Stehr
|30/1
|2
|Western Movies (L), 122
|L. Batista
|1-8-9
|Anthony Aguirre
|12/1
|3
|Super Wildcat (L), 120
|K. Trotman
|9-5-2
|Laura Carson
|9/2
|4
|Sense of Music (L), 115
|J. Hiraldo
|2-3-3
|Jayson Campbell
|5/1
|5
|U R the Lucky One (L), 122
|J. Montano
|6-1-3
|Crystal Pickett
|15/1
|6
|Yeyetzi (L), 122
|W. Ho
|2-6-3
|Michael Gorham
|8/1
|7
|Wolf Creek Pass (L), 122
|G. Almodovar
|2-2-6
|Jean Rofe
|8/5
|8
|Merry Maid (L), 122
|V. Rodriguez
|5-8-9
|William Jones, Jr.
|30/1
|9
|Damisela (L), 122
|S. Diaz, Jr.
|5-2-3
|Donovan Raymond
|7/2
