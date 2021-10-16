1st-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Awesome Incentive (L), 120R. Latchman4-x-xJohn McKee12/1
2Holly's Persuasion (L), 120D. Thorpe7-x-xJohn McKee12/1
3Shiny Penny (L), 120J. Montanox-x-xCrystal Pickett6/1
4Miss Midnight , 120W. Ho2-5-5James Lawrence, II7/5
5Swayin to and Fro , 120C. Hiraldox-x-xMarion Cuttino15/1
6I B Nasty (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-5Gregory Viands8/1
7Ain't She a Pistol , 115J. Hiraldo3-5-xChelsey Moysey8/5

2nd-$8,800, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Castle Bound (L), 124A. Rios-Conde7-5-6Jason Sheppard30/1
2Gattosing (L), 124C. Hiraldo4-1-3Michael Jones, Jr.6/1
3Shackled (L), 112C. McKenzie6-9-3Andrew Murtaugh15/1
4Cowboy Mz (L), 122F. Peltroche3-9-6Eddie Clouston8/5
5Successful Zip (L), 115A. Nunez6-6-7Brian Boyce15/1
6Zep (L), 124A. Bocachica1-2-5Anthony Farrior4/5
7Rolling Brook (L), 122J. Simpson8-6-7Mark Racanelli30/1

3rd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lil Toughman (L), 120C. Hiraldo3-1-2Jamey Johnson3/1
2Winter Is Here , 115J. Hiraldo6-6-7Kristy Gazzier8/1
3Deputy James (L), 122J. Rivera2-6-2Keturah Obed-Letts7/2
4Jacklighting (L), 122D. Thorpe4-11-4C. Johnson4/1
5Miki (L), 122A. Rios-Conde2-5-7Ollie Figgins, III9/2
6Mindyourpsandqs (L), 122W. Rocha4-4-4Joseph Stehr8/1
7Normandy's Empire (L), 124K. Morales1-5-2Russell Davis5/1

4th-$14,300, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Frank's Legacy (L), 122F. Peltroche5-1-2Eddie Clouston2/1
2Bearcat Kitten (L), 122A. Rios-Conde4-3-5Rhea Pennella8/1
3Union Grace (L), 122J. Rivera5-5-6Cynthia Boys10/1
4Fluent in Sarcasm (L), 120C. Hiraldo2-4-3Ronney Brown7/2
5Freedom Is Ringing (L), 122J. Simpson7-9-6Rhea Pennella15/1
6Higher Purpose (L), 120G. Almodovar6-10-8Kevin Patterson8/5
7Wizard of Odds (L), 120V. Rodriguez3-6-4Natasha Aylor15/1

5th-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW1 X), Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Platinum Frolic (L), 122A. Bocachica1-3-12Jeff Runco5/2
2Kalenjin (L), 120J. Simpson1-1-8Anthony Lucas12/1
3Take Charge Tina (L), 120J. Rivera6-3-10William Atkins15/1
4Strollntothebank (L), 120F. Peltroche3-4-3Tina Malgarini-Mawing15/1
5Hightime Valentine (L), 118G. Almodovar2-1-2Michael Simone7/2
6Until Now (L), 118K. Trotman2-5-5Kristy Gazzier5/1
7Uncaptured Ruby (L), 120C. Hiraldo1-1-7Tina Malgarini-Mawing9/2
8Stay Out (L), 115J. Hiraldo3-3-4Dale Capuano4/1

6th-$31,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tweet This (L), 120C. Hiraldo1-1-1Timothy Grams9/5
2Sassy King (L), 120L. Batista6-6-8Samuel Davis12/1
3Brother Corbin (L), 124A. Rios-Conde1-2-2Janice Groves6/5
4Moonlit Night (L), 120R. Latchman2-5-2Timothy Grams10/1
5Burn the Ships (L), 118J. Montano1-1-4Ronney Brown7/2
6Rrace Day Warrior (L), 118V. Rodriguez8-7-2M. Boggs15/1

7th-$35,200, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rip Thorn (L), 124R. Latchman1-1-1Timothy Collins15/1
2River Crosroad Rvf (L), 122A. Bocachica2-1-2Jeff Runco3/1
3Boss E Boogs (L), 122W. Rocha4-1-6Joseph Stehr7/2
4Opera Nite (L), 115A. Nunez4-6-3Jeff Runco4/1
5Awsome Faith (L), 122A. Lopez6-5-5Jeffrey Allen15/1
6Fancy Concho (L), 122C. Hiraldo2-7-2Timothy Grams8/5
7Night Train Wayne (L), 124V. Rodriguez8-1-7William Straughn10/1

8th-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Slip Slidin (L), 120J. Simpson5-7-6Joseph Stehr30/1
2Western Movies (L), 122L. Batista1-8-9Anthony Aguirre12/1
3Super Wildcat (L), 120K. Trotman9-5-2Laura Carson9/2
4Sense of Music (L), 115J. Hiraldo2-3-3Jayson Campbell5/1
5U R the Lucky One (L), 122J. Montano6-1-3Crystal Pickett15/1
6Yeyetzi (L), 122W. Ho2-6-3Michael Gorham8/1
7Wolf Creek Pass (L), 122G. Almodovar2-2-6Jean Rofe8/5
8Merry Maid (L), 122V. Rodriguez5-8-9William Jones, Jr.30/1
9Damisela (L), 122S. Diaz, Jr.5-2-3Donovan Raymond7/2

