1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f.

Diggin for Dough115Dew Dat122
Midnight Fling122Easy On the Sugar122
Chesapeake Storm122Woodsong's Castle122

2nd_$30,800, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L X), 4½f.

Toy Tiger118Miss Central120
California Suzy118Holly's Persuasion120
Two Step Sally120I B Nasty120
Music Mandate118

3rd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f.

Beaucoup Bell122Taptap124
Golden Sweets122Planetary122
Magnolia Madame122Out of Romance122
Miss Sprinkles122

4th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.

One More Factor118Hartel120
Macy's Boy118Cowboy At Heart118
Chasing Anna120Mr Everything120
Tapping120

5th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.

What an Ox120With Secret Energy120
Felicias Castle120Change Your Luck120
Stormin Rocket120Moved by Juba120
My Boy Clyde120Air Medal120
Juba's Money Honey120

6th_$15,900, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Jammin Still122Marylander122
Kierland110Auts Revolution122
Righteous Renegade120Economic Policy122
Long Gray Line122Positive Phil122
Nova Boy122

7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f.

Roof Top Bar120Waist Deep118
Happy Charlie122Run Rabbit118
Elvirus120Dashing Circles122
Native Courage120

8th_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Lunar Prayer122Thislillimeofmine124
Better Boat122Lookin Back118
Make It a Double122That Kenney Kid122
Letts Go to Dixies124Lady Sparrow122
Flying Sofia122Sassy Babe120
Miss Grandstander124

