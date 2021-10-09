1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.
|Owen's Magic
|120
|Sugar Lips
|120
|Blue N Gold
|120
|Juba's Money Honey
|120
|Spectaculo
|120
|Moved by Juba
|120
2nd_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Truth Serum
|122
|Taneleer
|110
|Victorious Bear
|120
|Church of Many
|122
|Golden G
|120
|Grandpa Munster
|120
3rd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.
|Leg Up
|120
|Penguin Parade
|120
|Stormin Rocket
|110
|With Secret Energy
|120
|Jungle Beast
|120
|Late in the Game
|120
4th_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 4½f.
|Warriorinthehouse
|120
|Cook the Books
|122
|Split the Check
|120
|Driven to Succeed
|110
|Another Excuse
|120
5th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Grand Fiber
|124
|Mosby's Ranger
|122
|Deo Forte
|122
|Gunter
|120
|Theheatofthenight
|122
|Romanoff
|122
6th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f.
|Ohh Beehave
|124
|Brandyurafinegirl
|118
|Kinky Frolic
|111
|Out of Romance
|118
|Miss Bee Hiving
|124
7th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6½f.
|Happy Champ
|118
|Bop Marley
|120
|Savatiano
|118
|Hello Carlo
|122
|Roof Top Bar
|120
|Fast Loaded
|124
|New Frontier
|122
|Awesome Buzz
|122
8th_$15,900, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|The Iron Bank
|122
|Marylander
|124
|Tizezzy
|120
|Kadesh
|112
|Southside Warrior
|122
|Charitable Visit
|122
|Owl Run
|122
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.