1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f.

Awesome Incentive120Swayin to and Fro120
Holly's Persuasion120I B Nasty120
Shiny Penny120Ain't She a Pistol115
Miss Midnight120

2nd_$8,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.

Castle Bound124Successful Zip115
Gattosing124Zep124
Shackled112Rolling Brook122
Cowboy Mz122

3rd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 7f.

Lil Toughman120Miki122
Winter Is Here115Mindyourpsandqs122
Deputy James122Normandy's Empire124
Jacklighting122

4th_$14,300, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Frank's Legacy122Freedom Is Ringing122
Bearcat Kitten122Higher Purpose120
Union Grace122Wizard of Odds120
Fluent in Sarcasm120

5th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6½f.

Platinum Frolic122Hightime Valentine118
Kalenjin120Until Now118
Take Charge Tina120Uncaptured Ruby120
Strollntothebank120Stay Out115

6th_$31,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.

Tweet This120Moonlit Night120
Sassy King120Burn the Ships118
Brother Corbin124Rrace Day Warrior118

7th_$35,200, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Rip Thorn124Awsome Faith122
River Crosroad Rvf122Fancy Concho122
Boss E Boogs122Night Train Wayne124
Opera Nite115

8th_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Slip Slidin120Yeyetzi122
Western Movies122Wolf Creek Pass122
Super Wildcat120Merry Maid122
Sense of Music115Damisela122
U R the Lucky One122

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you