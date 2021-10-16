1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f.
|Awesome Incentive
|120
|Swayin to and Fro
|120
|Holly's Persuasion
|120
|I B Nasty
|120
|Shiny Penny
|120
|Ain't She a Pistol
|115
|Miss Midnight
|120
2nd_$8,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Castle Bound
|124
|Successful Zip
|115
|Gattosing
|124
|Zep
|124
|Shackled
|112
|Rolling Brook
|122
|Cowboy Mz
|122
3rd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 7f.
|Lil Toughman
|120
|Miki
|122
|Winter Is Here
|115
|Mindyourpsandqs
|122
|Deputy James
|122
|Normandy's Empire
|124
|Jacklighting
|122
4th_$14,300, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Frank's Legacy
|122
|Freedom Is Ringing
|122
|Bearcat Kitten
|122
|Higher Purpose
|120
|Union Grace
|122
|Wizard of Odds
|120
|Fluent in Sarcasm
|120
5th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1 X), 6½f.
|Platinum Frolic
|122
|Hightime Valentine
|118
|Kalenjin
|120
|Until Now
|118
|Take Charge Tina
|120
|Uncaptured Ruby
|120
|Strollntothebank
|120
|Stay Out
|115
6th_$31,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 1 1/16mi.
|Tweet This
|120
|Moonlit Night
|120
|Sassy King
|120
|Burn the Ships
|118
|Brother Corbin
|124
|Rrace Day Warrior
|118
7th_$35,200, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Rip Thorn
|124
|Awsome Faith
|122
|River Crosroad Rvf
|122
|Fancy Concho
|122
|Boss E Boogs
|122
|Night Train Wayne
|124
|Opera Nite
|115
8th_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Slip Slidin
|120
|Yeyetzi
|122
|Western Movies
|122
|Wolf Creek Pass
|122
|Super Wildcat
|120
|Merry Maid
|122
|Sense of Music
|115
|Damisela
|122
|U R the Lucky One
|122
