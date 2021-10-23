1st_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Mio Graceland
|120
|Taneleer
|118
|Strong Safety
|122
|Majestic Seas
|124
|Banner Man
|124
|Lunar Prayer
|119
2nd_$15,400, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.
|Jaxbradenrishi
|122
|Bearcat Kitten
|122
|Freedom Is Ringing
|122
|Sir Longwood
|122
|Gattosing
|120
|Castle Five
|122
|Blue Plaid
|115
3rd_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 6½f.
|Grandma Schnur
|120
|Cherish Your Dream
|122
|Travel Girl
|120
|Fort Zanna
|120
|Chosen Miss
|120
|Hoosier Artist
|115
|Jasira
|120
|Super Eighty Eight
|118
4th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Esther's Fortune
|120
|Win Then Grin
|122
|Wild Cappucino
|122
|Hardscratch
|120
|Jean Grey
|122
|My Way Or Else
|122
5th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.
|Not for Gold
|120
|Goin Gangsta
|113
|Flirting Fuhr Avie
|113
|Audrey Lucille
|122
|Meet Ms Bobbi Rae
|122
|Partly Dandy
|120
|Lil Miss Fiber
|122
|Buff N
|122
6th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.
|Charitably Gifted
|124
|Thunderinreadyrick
|122
|Brayden'swarrior
|118
|Cedar Runs Castle
|120
|Warrior's Estate
|120
|Bear's Estate
|120
|So Courageous
|118
7th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Azzurra
|120
|Complete Surprise
|122
|Lady Macho
|115
|Mary's Jewel
|122
|Take Me Home
|124
|Moma Tiger
|120
|Dazzle Me
|124
8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.
|Dusky
|122
|Chappie James
|120
|Shakey
|120
|Youreascoldasice
|120
|New South
|118
|Oulog
|124
|Now I'm Broke
|124
|Don't Throw Stones
|120
|Dirty Dirty
|113
