1st_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 4½f.

Mio Graceland120Taneleer118
Strong Safety122Majestic Seas124
Banner Man124Lunar Prayer119

2nd_$15,400, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 4½f.

Jaxbradenrishi122Bearcat Kitten122
Freedom Is Ringing122Sir Longwood122
Gattosing120Castle Five122
Blue Plaid115

3rd_$18,700, mdn cl $12,500-$10,000, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 6½f.

Grandma Schnur120Cherish Your Dream122
Travel Girl120Fort Zanna120
Chosen Miss120Hoosier Artist115
Jasira120Super Eighty Eight118

4th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Esther's Fortune120Win Then Grin122
Wild Cappucino122Hardscratch120
Jean Grey122My Way Or Else122

5th_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Not for Gold120Goin Gangsta113
Flirting Fuhr Avie113Audrey Lucille122
Meet Ms Bobbi Rae122Partly Dandy120
Lil Miss Fiber122Buff N122

6th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4½f.

Charitably Gifted124Thunderinreadyrick122
Brayden'swarrior118Cedar Runs Castle120
Warrior's Estate120Bear's Estate120
So Courageous118

7th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Azzurra120Complete Surprise122
Lady Macho115Mary's Jewel122
Take Me Home124Moma Tiger120
Dazzle Me124

8th_$12,100, mdn cl $5,000-$4,500, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f.

Dusky122Chappie James120
Shakey120Youreascoldasice120
New South118Oulog124
Now I'm Broke124Don't Throw Stones120
Dirty Dirty113

