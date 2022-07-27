MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $228.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 65 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $870 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $864.1 million.
Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.79 to $5.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion.
