MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on Monday, May 1, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing (888) 600-4862 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 (773) 305-6865 (for international callers) and referencing access code 2312014. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends.
Hologic will provide a live and webcast replay of the call on the Company’s website at www.investors.hologic.com. The call will be available there for 30 days.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.
SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005165/en/
CONTACT: Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
858-410-8904
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY SURGERY MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/03/2023 04:04 PM/DISC: 04/03/2023 04:04 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005165/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.