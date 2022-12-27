MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 27, 2022--
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Hologic, Inc.
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com
SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005219/en/
CONTACT: Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
(858) 410-8904
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/27/2022 04:02 PM/DISC: 12/27/2022 04:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005219/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.