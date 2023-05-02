MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 9 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

