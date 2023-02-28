MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2023--
Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time (E.T.)
Cowen’s 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference is taking place March 6 - 8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.
