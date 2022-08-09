DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--

The "Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home infusion therapy market is expected to grow from $21.88 billion in 2021 to $24.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The home infusion therapy market is expected to grow to $36.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

North America was the largest region in the home infusion therapy market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home infusion therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing population and consequent rise in food demand are expected to propel the growth of the home infusion therapy market moving forward. Food is the essential factor for the patients undergoing home infusion therapy, and the increasing population led to an increase in the number of aged people who require home infusion therapy.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the home infusion therapy market. Major companies operating in the home infusion therapy sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, CarepathRx, a US-based pharmacy, and medication management solutions, partnered with Mount Sinai Health System, a US-based hospital network. This partnership allows expanding patient access to home infusion therapies across the Mount Sinai Health System, encompassing its eight hospitals and ambulatory footprint. Furthermore, in December 2021, CarepathRx, a US-based pharmacy, and medication management solutions, partnered with the University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine), a US-based academic medical center. This partnership allows CarepathRx to provide comprehensive home and specialty infusion services to the academic health system's growing patient population. It also helps UChicago Medicine to extend its clinical reach into the home and ambulatory setting.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Infusion Pumps; Intravenous Sets; IV Cannulas; Needleless Connectors

2) By Administration: Intramuscular; Subcutaneously; Epidural

3) By Application: Total Parenteral Nutrition?; Anti-infective Therapy; Enteral Nutrition; Hydration Therapy; Chemotherapy; IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals; Other Applications

4) By End User: Patients; Nurse; Hospitals; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Home Infusion Therapy Market Characteristics

3. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Home Infusion Therapy

5. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size And Growth

6. Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

7. Home Infusion Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Home Infusion Therapy Market

9. China Home Infusion Therapy Market

10. India Home Infusion Therapy Market

11. Japan Home Infusion Therapy Market

12. Australia Home Infusion Therapy Market

13. Indonesia Home Infusion Therapy Market

14. South Korea Home Infusion Therapy Market

15. Western Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market

16. UK Home Infusion Therapy Market

17. Germany Home Infusion Therapy Market

18. France Home Infusion Therapy Market

19. Eastern Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market

20. Russia Home Infusion Therapy Market

21. North America Home Infusion Therapy Market

22. USA Home Infusion Therapy Market

23. South America Home Infusion Therapy Market

24. Brazil Home Infusion Therapy Market

25. Middle East Home Infusion Therapy Market

26. Africa Home Infusion Therapy Market

27. Home Infusion Therapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Home Infusion Therapy Market

29. Home Infusion Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • B Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Option Care Health Inc.
  • CareCentrix Inc.
  • Caesarea Medical Electronics
  • JMS Co.Ltd.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Smiths Medica
  • Optum Inc.
  • CVS Health
  • KabaFusion
  • PromptCare
  • Nipro Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgq6q9

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005705/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/09/2022 08:46 AM/DISC: 08/09/2022 08:47 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005705/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you