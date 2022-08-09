DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022--
The "Home Infusion Therapy Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global home infusion therapy market is expected to grow from $21.88 billion in 2021 to $24.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The home infusion therapy market is expected to grow to $36.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.
North America was the largest region in the home infusion therapy market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home infusion therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The increasing population and consequent rise in food demand are expected to propel the growth of the home infusion therapy market moving forward. Food is the essential factor for the patients undergoing home infusion therapy, and the increasing population led to an increase in the number of aged people who require home infusion therapy.
Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the home infusion therapy market. Major companies operating in the home infusion therapy sector are focused on partnerships to reinforce their position in the market.
For instance, in April 2022, CarepathRx, a US-based pharmacy, and medication management solutions, partnered with Mount Sinai Health System, a US-based hospital network. This partnership allows expanding patient access to home infusion therapies across the Mount Sinai Health System, encompassing its eight hospitals and ambulatory footprint. Furthermore, in December 2021, CarepathRx, a US-based pharmacy, and medication management solutions, partnered with the University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine), a US-based academic medical center. This partnership allows CarepathRx to provide comprehensive home and specialty infusion services to the academic health system's growing patient population. It also helps UChicago Medicine to extend its clinical reach into the home and ambulatory setting.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Product: Infusion Pumps; Intravenous Sets; IV Cannulas; Needleless Connectors
2) By Administration: Intramuscular; Subcutaneously; Epidural
3) By Application: Total Parenteral Nutrition?; Anti-infective Therapy; Enteral Nutrition; Hydration Therapy; Chemotherapy; IVIg or Specialty Pharmaceuticals; Other Applications
4) By End User: Patients; Nurse; Hospitals; Other End Users
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Infusion Therapy Market Characteristics
3. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Home Infusion Therapy
5. Home Infusion Therapy Market Size And Growth
6. Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation
7. Home Infusion Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Home Infusion Therapy Market
9. China Home Infusion Therapy Market
10. India Home Infusion Therapy Market
11. Japan Home Infusion Therapy Market
12. Australia Home Infusion Therapy Market
13. Indonesia Home Infusion Therapy Market
14. South Korea Home Infusion Therapy Market
15. Western Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market
16. UK Home Infusion Therapy Market
17. Germany Home Infusion Therapy Market
18. France Home Infusion Therapy Market
19. Eastern Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market
20. Russia Home Infusion Therapy Market
21. North America Home Infusion Therapy Market
22. USA Home Infusion Therapy Market
23. South America Home Infusion Therapy Market
24. Brazil Home Infusion Therapy Market
25. Middle East Home Infusion Therapy Market
26. Africa Home Infusion Therapy Market
27. Home Infusion Therapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Home Infusion Therapy Market
29. Home Infusion Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Fresenius Kabi
- Option Care Health Inc.
- CareCentrix Inc.
- Caesarea Medical Electronics
- JMS Co.Ltd.
- Terumo Corporation
- Smiths Medica
- Optum Inc.
- CVS Health
- KabaFusion
- PromptCare
- Nipro Corporation
