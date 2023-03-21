BOSTON — A Boston-area home belonging to the son of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren burned to the ground Tuesday morning, requiring the aid of two outside fire companies.
“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house. I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family,” Warren, D-Mass., said in a statement issued by her office.
Fire crews responded to the residential fire at 44 Terrace Road in Medford, a city about seven miles northwest of downtown Boston, after 1 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find the apparently unoccupied home already ablaze.
By 3 a.m. the response had been elevated to a third alarm.
The house burned for several more hours before crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Alex Warren bought the five-bed, four-bath, 3,300-square-foot property in April of 2021 for $1.3 million, according to figures provided by Zillow.
Medford Fire Chief John Freedman told WCVB no firefighters or occupants were injured, as the home was still under construction, but nearby homes were evacuated.
———
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.