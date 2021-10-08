MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — The football homecoming game at a suburban Detroit school was canceled because of a lack of referees.
Mount Clemens was supposed to play Friday night against Potterville, a school southwest of Lansing.
Homecoming games are a big date on any school's schedule, with community events and other traditions.
“My boys are really hurt, especially the seniors,” Mount Clemens coach Marcus Cribbs told The Macomb Daily.
Indeed, senior Eazari Chestang told WDIV-TV: “This game really meant something to us.”
The school plans to hold a homecoming dance Saturday and other events next week. The high school and middle school were closed Friday because of an unrelated threat.