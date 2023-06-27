HOMELINK Appoints John Unsen as Senior VP of Systems

WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 27, 2023--
HOMELINK, a leading provider of integrated specialty services for workers compensation and group health, today announced the appointment of John Unsen as senior vice president of systems. The promotion of Unsen to the HOMELINK senior leadership team represents another strategic appointment as the company continues to invest in its growing workers compensation and group health business.
“We are excited to have John join our senior leadership team,” said Matt Waller, president of HOMELINK. “He brings a strong background in both technical and business leadership that will help us continue to develop and operationalize new technology and platforms that directly benefit our customers and patients.”
Most recently, Unsen oversaw the strategic direction and operational leadership of systems and information technology for VGM Insurance. He has a deep background in website platform architecture, hosting and infrastructure, vendor management, security, and creating technical standards across business divisions. Unsen is a 2023 graduate of the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute.
“HOMELINK has earned its strong reputation by its commitment to building platforms that provide a real impact, both to patients and to the businesses who take care of them,” said Unsen. “I am excited to bring my experience aligning technology initiatives to business objectives, and driving digital transformation that improves operations and fosters sustainable growth.”
About HOMELINK
HOMELINK is an innovative national provider of integrated specialty services to the healthcare and workers’ compensation industries. As a privately held, employee-owned company, our associates are naturally motivated to help the payors, patients, and providers we service achieve great outcomes. Our commitment to delivering superior customer service is backed by our proprietary technology to ensure that information is received in a timely fashion for a coordinated and efficient offering across the continuum of care.
