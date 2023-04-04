HOMELINK Welcomes Zach Keller as New VP of Marketing

WATERLOO, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
HOMELINK is pleased to announce that it has hired Zach Keller as vice president of marketing. Keller brings a background of 20 years in marketing and communications. Most recently he served as managing director of strategic communications and a member of the senior leadership team at Two Rivers Marketing, a leading business-to-business marketing agency.
“At HOMELINK, we’re committed to investing in key leadership positions that will support the business and the brand as we continue to grow,” said Matt Waller, president of HOMELINK. “Zach brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and his strong background in communications and passion for thought leadership align perfectly with our commitment to unparalleled service and value.”
During his time at Two Rivers Marketing, Keller held roles of increasing responsibility on several key client accounts. He was responsible for team and financial oversight, strategy, brand stewardship in execution, and measurement for both internal and external communications initiatives. As a member of the senior leadership team, Keller spearheaded long-range planning initiatives for both the agency and Strategic Communications department.
“Working with a team to realize our shared vision of services has always been my passion and I’m thrilled to do that as part of the dedicated team of employee owners at HOMELINK,” said Keller. “Their commitment to doing what’s right by the patient and providing unmatched customer service are the reasons they’re one of the premier brands in integrated specialty services. I’m excited to help them tell that story.”
About HOMELINK
HOMELINK is an innovative, national provider of integrated specialty services to the healthcare and workers’ compensation industries. As a privately held, employee-owned company, our associates are naturally motivated to help the payors, patients, and providers we service achieve great outcomes. Our commitment to deliver superior customer service is backed by our proprietary technology to ensure that information is received timely for a coordinated and efficient offering across the continuum of care.
