MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
Homes for Heroes ® is proud to announce it has helped more than 50,000 heroes buy or sell a home. The organization is committed to its mission of giving back to community heroes in honor of service within their communities. On October 26, an officer with the Knoxville Police Department collected keys to his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
With the help of Nikki Moore, a Real Estate Specialist and a former law enforcement officer herself, the officer and his family purchased a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, located in Knoxville. After being acquainted with Moore during her time in law enforcement, the officer approached Moore, who is with Realty Executives Associates Blevins Group, to help him purchase this home. The ability of the officer to earn part of the transaction back through Homes for Heroes Hero Rewards ® was an added benefit.
Moore thanked Homes for Heroes for their support of heroes, “I am grateful to this hero for choosing a home in Knoxville, and I am thankful that with the help of Homes for Heroes, he was able to purchase a home and raise his family in the community where he works. Public servants that are responsible for law enforcement should be able to live in the communities that they serve and protect.”
To celebrate reaching the threshold of 50,000 heroes served, Homes for Heroes doubled the traditional give-back and donated funds to support a national law enforcement foundation and its Tennessee state chapter. On October 28, National First Responders Day, the Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police received a $3,000 donation to honor the service of the police and members of law enforcement.
Shortly after the tragic events of September 11, Homes for Heroes was founded to support the home buying, selling and refinancing process for heroes that serve in their community including active military, veterans, teachers, first responders and members of the medical community. Now, 20 years later, significant milestones are being achieved for the organization across the country.
Over the next twelve months, Homes for Heroes has ambitious plans to celebrate its 20 years of dedicated service to heroes and the 50,000 th hero served is the first of several significant tributes. During this 20 th -anniversary year, Homes for Heroes is on track to reach $100 million in Hero Rewards ® savings and the Homes for Heroes Foundation will reach over $1 million awarded in the form of Hero Grants to local nonprofit charities serving heroes in need.
About Homes for Heroes
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals and teachers. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 50,000 heroes save more nearly $90 million and donated $1 million to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more at HomesForHeroes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005431/en/
CONTACT: Alyson Austin
Gaffney Austin LLC
949-403-0484
KEYWORD: MINNESOTA TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE BANKING LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PHILANTHROPY OTHER PHILANTHROPY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Homes for Heroes
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/09/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/09/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005431/en